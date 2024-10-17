Amazon's God of War TV series reportedly starting from scratch as showrunner departs

Almost two years after its was confirmed to be in the works, Amazon's live-action TV adaptation of Sony Santa Monica's God of War series is reportedly getting a "do-over" after the companies involved decided on a "different creative direction".

That's according to Deadline, which reports showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins (who also serves as showrunner on Amazon's The Wheel of Time adaptation) has now left the God of War project, along with executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus.

Deadline says the trio had already completed "multiple scripts" for God of War's first season - scripts that were reportedly "praised" by Sony and Prime executives - but it seems these will now be scrapped as the companies pursue a "different creative direction". Despite the shift, Deadline's sources say the TV project remains an "important asset" for Prime, with Sony and Amazon now looking to hire a "whole new writers room" for the series.

When Amazon initially announced its God of War adaptation back in December 2022, it explained it would follow Kratos' "dangerous journey with his estranged son" to fulfil his wife's dying wishes and "spread [her] ashes from the highest peak". However, "Kratos soon realises the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world."

It's unclear what Amazon and Sony's new "creative direction" for the series may be, but given the original pitch was to adapt God of War's now-completed Norse saga, it's possible a decision has been made to instead tie the series into future releases. There have, for instance, been rumours Sony is looking to revive the original God of War trilogy in some form, so perhaps the TV show might be looking to plant its flag in ancient Greece.

Whatever the outcome, reports of a "do-over" suggest it's going to be some time before Amazon's live-action God of War TV series makes it to the screen. Before then, Prime has the (currently "ahead of schedule") second season of its acclaimed Fallout adaptation on the way, and it was reportedly also eyeing up a Mass Effect series at one time.