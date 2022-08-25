Umbrella Academy executive producer developing Netflix's Horizon Zero Dawn show

Sony revealed its plans to adapt Horizon Zero Dawn for TV back in May.

Now, it has been announced that Steve Blackman, who is the showrunner for The Umbrella Academy (as well as working on the currently in development ISS drama Orbital) will be responsible for this upcoming adaptation (via Deadline).

Watch on YouTube Zoe digs into the lore of Horizon Zero Dawn.

Blackman spoke of his enthusiasm for the Netflix project, calling Guerrilla's Horizon Zero Dawn an "exceptionally well-crafted game with wonderful characters not often seen in the rank-and-file of the gaming world."

He also confirmed that Aloy will be a main character within this upcoming adaptation.

"My writing partner on this, Michelle Lovretta, and I are thrilled to be able to expand this remarkable IP into a series for all types of viewers," he shared.

Also joining Blackmann and Lovretta as executive producers are Abbey Morris of Irish Cowboy Productions (Blackmann's newly launched production company), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions, Jan-Bart van Beek and Ben McCaw of Guerrilla, and Roy Lee and Matthew Ball of Vertigo.

Previous rumours hinted that Horizon Zero Dawn's TV narrative would be split across two timelines. One would follow the game's timeline, while the other would document the fall of humanity.

If this does turn out to be the case, this means we could see not only Aloy, but also more from characters such as her predecessor Elisabet Sobeck and Zero Dawn's overarching antagonist Ted Faro on the show's release.

Other Sony adaptations currently in the pipeline include God of War and Gran Turismo.

Meanwhile, HBO's The Last of Us series is set to release next year, with a new trailer showing Pedro Pascall as Joel and Bella Ramsay as Ellie debuting earlier this week.