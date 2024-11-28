Tencent open world survival game looks like a blatant Horizon rip-off with added Palworld elements

Tencent development studio Polaris Quest has announced Light of Motiram, an open-world survival crafting game with mechanised animal-like creatures which - no matter which way you shake it and squint - looks remarkably similar to Guerrilla's Horizon series, but with some additional Palworld elements thrown in for good measure.

"In a world overrun by colossal machines, explore the vast open world, build your base of operations, advance technology, train Mechanimals, and take on formidable bosses," reads the game's official description.

"Starting from the primitive age, forge a new path of development. Defy the machination, survive with Mechanimals."

Light of Motiram itself promises realistic physics-based building, co-op and cross play, precise combat and "epic" fights. But, there is no denying its overall look is incredibly 'Horizon'. One image shows humans in tribal gear using bows and spears to fight off an advancing Tremortusk-like creature.

Another shows a herd of mechanical beasts that bear a striking resemblance to Horizon's own Chargers, but with less curved horns.

Meanwhile, is that a Grazer looking back at me?

Other images feature tribesfolk themselves. Again, the Horizon similarities are striking, and my first impression was of Forbidden West's Utaru tribe.

These similarities have not been missed by the wider gaming community. "I am colossally amused," wrote video games industry analyst Serkan Toto. "There is no shame left."

Eurogamer has reached out to Sony, Tencent and Pocketpair for further comment on today's announcement. Light of Motiram doesn't have a release date yet, but is coming to PC via Steam and Epic. You can see a trailer for it below.

As for Guerrilla, the Sony developer seems to be done with Killzone, instead now favouring its Horizon series.

Earlier this year, art director Roy Postma said Guerrilla's decision to start working on the Horizon series was a conscious choice by the studio, and one which would see it move away from the darker and more violent Killzone games the team was initially known for.