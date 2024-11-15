Sony reportedly discounting PlayStation 5 Slim by "at least" €75 in Europe ahead of Christmas

Following Sony's seemingly premature announcement earlier this week it'll be knocking $70 off the PS5 Slim Digital Edition in the US ahead of Christmas, reliable leaker Bilbil-kun has claimed similar discounts are coming to Europe soon - including a PSVR2 price cut of a whopping €200.

Writing for Dealabs, Bilbil-kun (who has a proven track record when it comes to PlayStation leaks) says Sony's European Black Friday discounts will run from Friday, 22nd November, until 12th December, with both the PS5 Slim Standard Edition and PS5 Slim Digital Edition being reduced by "at least" €75 during that time. That may rise to €80 in some countries.

If the claims are accurate, that means it'll be possible to pick up a Standard Edition PS5 Slim for €474.99 instead of usual €549.99, while the Digital Edition will fall to €374.99 from €449.99.

That's not the end of the PlayStation discounts, however; Bilbil-kun also reports a massive €200 price reduction of for PSVR2, bringing it down to €399.99 from the usual €599.99. Additionally, the PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Pack, which includes the VR headset and a Horizon Call of the Mountain code, will fall from €649.99 to €399.99. There's no word of UK pricing for any of this yet, but it shouldn't be long before all is revealed.

All this, of course, follows Sony's recent announcement its console hardware has seen a significant drop in sales, falling to 6.2m units sold compared to the 8.2m shifted in the same quarter last year. Whether the recently launched PlayStation 5 Pro will help gives those numbers a notable boost remains to be seen. "The truth is, the standard PS5 is still the best choice for most people," Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter said in a recent appraisal of the new console, "but for the core enthusiast looking for the best possible experience, the Pro option is there for you, albeit with a substantial premium."