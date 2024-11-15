Lego teases new Horizon-themed set on the way

Fans think they've spotted something exciting in the latest Lego Horizon Adventures teaser, suggesting a new Horizon-themed set may be on the way.

In a new behind-the-scenes video in which Lego Horizon Adventures creators "share their experience of building Aloy's world brick by brick", eagle-eyed fans realised that the Aloy minifig shown right at the end of the teaser is not quite like any we've seen before.

You can see the minifig concerned at the nine-minute mark in the video embedded below:

As posited by The Brick Fan, this minifig appears to have an "updated printing" from the Aloy included in the Tallneck Horizon Forbidden West Lego set released a couple of years ago.

Whilst this alone in no way implies a new Lego set is definitely on the way, the new Aloy variant isn't the only brick-shaped leak we've seen recently. Reliable Lego leaker Clay_Bricks goes even further, not only revealing that the set will feature Aloy & Varl vs Shell-Walker & Sawtooth, we've even got a kit number and a release date: 77037 and March 2025.

In the slideshow appended to the reddit post, we get another peek at that hitherto unknown Aloy minifig:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"I don't need to buy every Horizon set I don't need to buy every Horizon set I don't need to buy every Horizon set I don't need to buy every Horizon set I don't need to buy every Horizon set…" said one particularly happy fan on the Lego leak subreddit.

As for Lego Horizon Adventures, we just awarded the game two out of five stars.

"It's a decidedly joyless kind of game, the sort that's better to look at than actually play with, and one that does little to bridge the gap between its two main subjects," Katharine wrote in Eurogamer's Lego Horizon Adventures review. "I still don't know why it exists or who it's for, and there's little evidence to suggest that Guerrilla or Gobo know the answer either."