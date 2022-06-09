Upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn TV show details leaked in new report

We may have only learned about the upcoming TV adaptation of Guerrilla's Horizon series relatively recently, but already details about its plot have started making their way out into the wild.

Please note, there will be spoilers for Horizon Zero Dawn below.

According to industry insider Jeff Grubb, the Netflix TV show will be called Horizon 2074 and be "split between the timeline you see in the games and the timeline of where things begin to fall".

Grubb explained that the idea, as the show is pitched at the moment, is that it will not be "a reboot or remake or remaining of the game's story line". Rather, it will act as a companion to the games and "take place parallel [to them] and explain other elements that happen."

Grubb went on to say he believes the show will likely be filmed in Toronto.

If what Grubb says turns out to be true, this means we could see not only Aloy and her pals, but also more from characters such as her predecessor Elisabet Sobeck and Zero Dawn's overarching antogonist Ted Faro.

As with everything not confirmed by official sources, we should take this with a pinch for now. However, this would make for an interesting concept for the show. What do you think?

Meanwhile, we recently got a closer look at the Horizon VR spin off, Call of the Mountain.

Call of the Mountain will be a first-person experience set the series' post-apocalyptical world. It casts players as a new character - Ryas, a former Shadow Carja Warrior who hopes to redeem himself by investigating a grave threat to the Sundom - and sets them on an adventure featuring main series protagonist Aloy and a host of other familiar faces.