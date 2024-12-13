Shadow of the Colossus developer's next game will be mournful sci-fi

Fumito Ueda, the creator of Ico, Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian, revealed his next sci-fi project at tonight's The Game Awards.

Not much was shown beyond an artistic trailer, showing a caped figure climbing some sort of futuristic ship accompanied by a countdown to an explosion and typically mournful choir.

The end credits do show the name Project Robot, but little else is known at the moment.

Is this the same world as the previous games, but in a far flung future? Is Trico hiding in that spaceship? Will the hero have horns?

It's been eight years since Ueda's last game, the gorgeous The Last Guardian on PS4. Fans of his work have been itching to know what he's working on next.

This next game will be from Ueda's new studio, Gen Design, and will be published by Epic Games.

