If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PSVR2's Horizon Call of the Mountain gets first proper gameplay trailer

As big Forbidden West update arrives.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Guerilla Games has offered a first proper look at Horizon Call of the Mountain for PSVR2, alongside news that a free update for Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5 is now available, adding an ultra hard difficulty, New Game+, and more.

Horizon Call of the Mountain, which was announced back in January, is a first-person experience set the series' gorgeous, post-apocalypse world. It casts players as a new character - Ryas, a former Shadow Carja Warrior who hopes to redeem himself by investigating a grave threat to the Sundom - and sets them on an adventure featuring main series protagonist Aloy and a host of other familiar faces.

Call of the Mountain's new trailer, revealed during tonight's PlayStation State of Play, offers a first proper look at the game in action - including some of the activities players will be able to partake in using Sony's upgraded VR kit, such as archery and mountain climbing - and it would be an understatement to say it all looks spectacular indeed.

Watch on YouTube
Horizon Call of the Mountain - PSVR2 Trailer.

And for those who'd rather just sit back and enjoy those gorgeous sights, there's also a River Run mode, taking players on an immersive tour of the game's landscape, with occasional interruptions from those naughty dino-robots.

There's no word of a release date for Horizon Call of the Mountain just yet, but impatient sorts do have more Horizon to keep them amused courtesy of a brand-new update for Horizon Forbidden West, available to download now on PS5 and PS4.

This introduces a revamped Performance mode for PS5 and PS4 Pro consoles featuring improved temporal anti-aliasing, a Transmog option that enables players to cosmetically change their outfit while retaining their skills, the ability to redistribute skill points, an ultra hard difficulty mode, and a New Game+ featuring new weapons and trophies.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch