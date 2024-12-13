Here's our first look at Borderlands 4, featuring a brand-new planet and four new Vault Hunters

At this evening's Game Awards, Gearbox's Randy Pitchford introduced a first look at the studio's upcoming looter shooter, Borderlands 4.

Promised to be stuffed to the gunnels with "billions of weapons, outrageous enemies, and intense co-op action", Borderlands 4 is set to release in "early" 2025. It will feature four new Vault Hunters on its debut.

It will also have a horde known as the Rippers. To get you up to speed a little bit, the Rippers are led by their Queen, who is known as Callis. You can see them in the trailer below, where they take on The Timekeeper - Borderland 4's primary antagonist - and his army of synthetic soldiers. These soldiers are known as The Order.

"Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet," reads the official blurb.

"Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts. Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos."

Borderlands 4 can be played solo or, if you prefer to have your mates by your side, in co-op with up to three others. It will be available across PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S (that includes Steam).

We previously got wind of Borderlands 4 back in March, when Embracer entered an agreement to sell Gearbox Interactive to Take-Two for $460m. At this time, 2K president David Ismailer confirmed Gearbox and 2K were actively working on the next instalment in the Borderlands series.