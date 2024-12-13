FromSoftware is making more Elden Ring after all, with the co-op Elden Ring: Nightreign

FromSoftware is working on a new standalone game set in the world of Elden Ring.

Revealed at tonight's The Game Awards, Elden Ring: Nightreign features plenty of familiar elements like sites of grace and Evergaols, but with an emphasis on co-op.

So while FromSoftware boss Hidetaki Miyazaki stated last week Elden Ring 2 isn't in development, this standalone spin-off is expanding the franchise.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN – REVEAL GAMEPLAY TRAILER Elden Ring: Night Reign reveal trailerWatch on YouTube

Elden Ring players will notice plenty of recognisable enemies, but thankfully there look to be some new terrifying bosses: a lightning-wielder on a dragon, a cerberus with a huge whip, and a hovering goat yoga master (?!).

It looks like movement has a faster pace too and, presumably, the challenge has been balanced for co-op play - the trailer shows three players battling at once. However, publisher Bandai Namco has confirmed solo play is an option.

As for story, the narrator mentions the Nightlord who I'm sure we can assume is responsible for the titular reign.

Reads a press release: players "must outlast a three day-and-night cycle, making split decisions about combat and exploration across changing maps to become strong enough to take down terrifying bosses at the end of each day".

Players will return to the Roundtable Hold, but the game will take place in a parallel universe to Elden Ring. Eight set characters will be available to choose from, while the map will shrink each night as players face a fearsome boss.

"Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord," reads the official blurb. "Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience in the Elden Ring universe. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat; unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customise and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles."

Sounds almost like a roguelike to me!

Elden Ring: Nightreign is set for release next year across PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and PC (Steam).