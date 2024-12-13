Self proclaimed cocky man Josef Fares debuts all-new co-op adventure Split Fiction, with "kick ass" dragons and more

Josef Fares has once again dropped his fair share of fucks while on stage at The Game Awards, this time while introducing Hazelight Studios' next game.

As previously rumoured, Hazelight's upcoming co-op adventure is called Split Fiction. It features characters Mio and Zoe, both aspiring writers, as they jump between sci-fi and fantasy worlds. There are also some pigs which eventually end up as sausages, because sure, why not.

But, enough from me. Here is the debut trailer for Split Fiction, which is set to arrive on 6th March next year.

