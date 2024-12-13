The Outer Worlds 2 coming to PlayStation, as well as PC and Xbox, in 2025

Obsidian's sequel to The Outer Worlds will launch for PlayStation as well as PC and Xbox in 2025.

Tonight brought our first proper look at Obsidian's sci-fi sequel in a trailer during The Game Awards 2025. The follow-up to 2019's The Outer Worlds has apparently taken longer to make than the original, but will provide a world - or worlds - that are twice the size.

The original Outer Worlds also launched for PS4, of course, though had been in development prior to Microsoft's purchase of Obsidian the year before.

When will The Outer Worlds launch, exactly? We'll be waiting a bit longer for that, it seems, as tonight just brought confirmation it will turn up at some point next year.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell described the first The Outer Worlds as "RPG comfort food that never stretches the imagination" in Eurogamer's The Outer Worlds review.