Sony's Gran Turismo film adaptation plot and release date revealed

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are bringing Gran Turismo to the big screen, with Neill Blomkamp listed as the film's director.

This adaptation, which is set to release on 11th August 2023, will focus on the story of one teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won them a series of Nissan competitions to become a professional race car driver. Deadline reports the screenplay has been written by Jason Hall.

Watch on YouTube Digital Foundry's PS5 tech review for Gran Turismo 7.

If this all sounds familiar to you and you are getting a strong sense of déjà vu, well, you're right to feel that way. After all, this is the same concept from the Gran Turismo film that never was.

In 2013, The Social Network and Fifty Shades of Grey producers Mike de Luca and Dana Brunetti were attached to Sony's Gran Turismo film adaptation. This particular project was set to follow the true story of how GT5 gamer Lucas Ordóñez became a real-life racing driver.

Spanish student Ordóñez and German taxi driver Lars Schlömer famously beat 25,000 other competitors in a 2009 GT5: Prologue competition to win a spot racing for Nissan.

Ordóñez earned joint second place in the 2009 GT4 European Cup and then took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Dubai 24 Hours races.

