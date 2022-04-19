Jason Momoa reportedly joining cast of Minecraft live-action film

Jason Momoa, known for his hulking and somewhat imposing roles in Game of Thrones, Dune and Justice League, is on the cusp of landing his newest role. But this time, it seems the muscular lead will be taking on a much blockier persona than we are used to seeing, as The Hollywood Reporter has reported Momoa is currently in "final talks" for Warner Bros.' live-action Minecraft adaptation.

While his part is not set in stone (cuboid or otherwise), it certainly looks hopeful. So, will he be Steve, or a whole new hero? Or even, the villain? I guess we will have to wait and see.

Along with some potential Mamoa-ness, Variety has additionally revealed the upcoming Minecraft film has also landed Napoleon Dynamite's Jared Hess as its director. Meanwhile, Dune producer Mary Parent will produce the film, alongside Roy Lee.

There is no shortage of video game adaptations out there. From TV shows to the big screen, everyone's favourite gaming protagonists are making the live action transition. Most recently, a new Streets of Rage adaptation from Sonic producer dj2 Entertainment was announced.

In addition to this new project, dj2 also recently made a deal with Amazon to "create and produce content that will exclusively stream on Prime Video, including TV adaptations of gaming IP", with the company expressing a specific interest in adapting Life is Strange and Disco Elysium for the small screen.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Not to mention, as well as all this, dj2 also has a deal with Hazelight Studios to bring It Takes Two to a new medium. So, it certainly sounds like the team is going to be kept busy.

And, of course, there is Paramount's version of Halo, which is currently streaming in the US, but will be coming to the UK this summer through Paramount Plus.

Meanwhile, Sony's Uncharted film will be available to watch digitally on 26th April and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray from 10th May. Oh, and its director is now working on a Jak and Daxter film as well. Phew!

A Fallout TV show is also in the works, with Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell set to star in a lead role.

So grab some popcorn and get comfy! There is a lot coming.