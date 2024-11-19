Minecraft attractions set to open in UK and US, as £85m deal with Alton Towers owner signed

Mojang Studios has entered a partnership with theme park operator Merlin Entertainments to introduce real-life Minecraft experiences across the globe, beginning in the UK and US.

Merlin Entertainments - which is also behind tourist hot spots such as Alton Towers and Legoland, to name but two - is investing in excess of £85m in the first two planned Minecraft attractions, marking the company's first global partnership with a gaming brand.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings A Minecraft Movie teaser. Watch on YouTube

While Merlin and Mojang have not shared specific dates or locations, these "experiences" are expected to launch in the UK and US between 2026 and 2027, and include Minecraft-themed accommodation, along with food, beverages, a themed ride and other "exciting" elements. Following this, Merlin and Mojang will expand this partnership - known as "Adventures Made Real" - further afield.

"This is a significant milestone for Merlin, which reinforces our commitment to reaching new audiences through bold and captivating concepts, and directly supports our ambitions for growth," Scott O'Neil, CEO of Merlin Entertainments, said today.

"Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time, and this world-first will see fans experience its thrill and creativity in real life, at theme parks and city-centre attractions in leading tourist destinations."

Image credit: Merlin Entertainments

"Partnering with Merlin Entertainments is an incredibly exciting step for us at Mojang Studios. Merlin's expertise in creating world-class attractions makes them the perfect partner to help us bring Minecraft to life in new and immersive ways in permanent locations around the globe," Kayleen Walters, vice-president franchise development for gaming at Microsoft, added. Microsoft acquired Mojang and Minecraft back in 2014, in a deal worth $2.5bn.

"Our vast and diverse community is always looking for new opportunities to explore and engage with Minecraft, and we are thrilled to build touchpoints around the globe that will surprise and delight them," Walters continued.

"These new real-life Minecraft experiences will not only grow our community but also offer fans many more opportunities to immerse themselves in the world of Minecraft in ways they've never imagined."

Image credit: Merlin Entertainments

Along with these upcoming attractions, Minecraft also has a number of other projects in the pipeline, including a live-action film starring Jack Black as Steve (see trailer above) and a Netflix animated series.

Netflix will produce this project alongside Mojang Studios, while WildBrain Studios - the studio behind Sonic Prime - will handle the development. While further details are thin on the ground, it is said the upcoming show will "feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of Minecraft in a new light".