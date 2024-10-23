After ditching PSVR support, Minecraft is officially abandoning PC VR next year

Following its recent decision to end PSVR support for Minecraft, developer Mojang has announced it'll be doing the same for VR on PC, with the ability to don VR goggles and stroll through Minecraft set to be removed from both platforms from March next year.

"Our ability to support VR/MR devices has come to an end, and will no longer be supported in updates after March of 2025," Mojang wrote in a notice buried midway through its patch notes for Minecraft's latest Bedrock 1.21.40 update.

Following March's update and the demise of Minecraft's official VR support, all existing worlds will at least still be available to build in using non-VR/MR devices, and all Marketplace purchases (including Minecoins) will continue to be available too.

But while Mojang is waving goodbye to VR in an official capacity (meaning no PSVR2 support for Minecraft's newly launched native PS5 release), all is not lost for VR-loving Minecraft players on PC. As noted by Road to VR, virtual reality support can still be modded into Minecraft's Java edition using Vivecraft (which supports LAN and server multiplayer, but isn't compatible with official servers or console cross-play), and there's also Questcraft for Meta's Quest headsets.

As for everything else in Minecraft's Bedrock 1.21.40 update, there's the full launch of Mojang's previously experimental Bundles feature - which gives players a way to stack different blocks or items together in the same inventory slot to save space - and a new Hardcore mode, all detailed in the studio's latest patch notes. This follows Mojang's recent decision to ditch its traditional single summer Minecraft update in favour of multiple content drops throughout the year.