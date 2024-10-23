Four years after PS5's launch, Minecraft finally gets a native version

PlayStation 5 will celebrate its fourth birthday in just a few days, and finally there's a native version of Minecraft available for it.

The PS5 native version of Minecraft is available now, and comes as a free upgrade from the PlayStation Store if you own the game's PS4 version already. As with all other Bedrock versions of the game, this is the cross-platform edition, which lets you play alongside those on PC, mobile, Switch and Xbox.

What's new? Well, specifically in the PS5 version, not much. Minecraft fans will be able to take advantage of graphical improvements already found on Xbox Series X, such as 4K visuals and 60fps gameplay.

Bundles of Bravery Minecraft's Bundles of Bravery update adds item bundles.Watch on YouTube

Across the Minecraft Bedrock edition generally, today does bring two new features, however. Firstly, a Hardcore mode which limits you to just one life (after which you can only visit your world as a ghost). Second, the ability to bundle different items together in your inventory to save space (in effect, Minecraft has added folders).

Minecraft is, of course, owned by Microsoft - which is slowly publishing more of its games on PlayStation consoles. Next up is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which arrives for PS5 next year.

Earlier this year, Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment all also made the move across to additional platforms. On its PlayStation debut, Sea of Thieves went onto top the PS5's download charts.