Minecraft is ditching PSVR support next year

If you're a Minecraft fan with a penchant for playing while wearing Sony's PlayStation-branded VR goggles, prepare youself for some disappointing news: developer Mojang has announced it's ending Minecraft's PSVR support in March next year.

Minecraft originally gained PSVR support in September 2020, as a free upgrade for the PS4 version (this year's PS5 edition doesn't include similar support for PSVR 2). However, the studio has now confirmed the feature's imminent demise in a new post on its website.

"Our ability to support PlayStation VR has come to an end," the developer wrote, "and will no longer be supported in updates after March of 2025." But while PSVR functionality will cease, the game will remain playable outside of VR, and will continue to receive updates.

"From this point on," Mojang continued, "you can keep building in your worlds, and your Marketplace purchases (including Tokens) will continue to be available. You will no longer be able to use your PlayStation VR with Minecraft as it will no longer be supported in the latest updates."

Mojang's PSVR news was shared in release notes for Minecraft's latest Bedrock version, which introduces bug fixes, gameplay tweaks, and a new experimental Bundles feature. Bundles - which must be enabled when creating a new world - are crafted using one String above one Leather, and let players stack different blocks or items together in the same inventory slot to save space.

Today's update follows Mojang's recent announcement it'll be ditching Minecraft's traditional single summer update in favour of multiple content drops throughout the year.