Here's our first look at Sony's Gravity Rush film

Sony has provided a very brief first look at its Gravity Rush film project, courtesy of a quick clip shown during the company's CES 2024 press conference.

Around five seconds of footage, including a behind-the-scenes motion capture shot, can be glimpsed in the video below - it shows a blonde-haired character leaping from a rooftop, then soaring down through the buildings of a floating city.

At the end of the clip, the character then flies towards what looks like a red, dragon-like beastie. All of this takes place in rather realistic-like surroundings - a far cry from the anime-inspired visuals of the original games. Intriguing!

Sony's CES 2024 presentation shows a snippet of the upcoming Gravity Rush film (at 2:15).

Sony used its CES 2024 conference to also give the briefest of updates on a couple of other adaptions we already knew were in the works: versions of God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn for streaming TV services. Both of these are currently at the script stage, Sony said.

Finally, Sony left us with a hint that it was developing something new with Patapon, its rhythm game series last glimpsed on the PSP.

A quick glimpse at a new Patapon project from Sony. | Image credit: Sony

A presentation slide showing its cartoony creatures and a woolly mammoth in a 3D environment also flashed up on screen at one stage, alongside the words "IP development gaming/anime" - although Sony did not provide any further details. Even more intriguing still!

In other CES 2024 news, Sony used its presentation to show off a real-life car being driven via a DualSense controller. Who needs Gran Turismo?