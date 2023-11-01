Poppy Playtime Chapter Three releases in December

Poppy Playtime, the cult horror series about a terrifying blue fluffy toy, will receive its third chapter next month.

Titled Deep Sleep, it's set to be the scariest and longest chapter of the game so far, taking players further into the abandoned toy factory of Playtime Co..

Developer Mob Entertainment promises new characters, more minigames, and improved graphics in this instalment.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 - Teaser Trailer #2

The Poppy Playtime series has proven extremely popular with streamers - indeed, Eurogamer's own video team had a series of Let's Play streams of the first two chapters.

Check out Ian and Zoe getting freaked out below.

Let's Play Poppy Playtime

"We want our loyal fans to know we hear them and we are just as excited to bring them a new journey in the next Chapter," said Zach Belanger, co-founder and CEO of Mob Entertainment. "Fans can expect Chapter 3 to be the scariest and longest playing chapter of the Poppy Playtime anthology to date."

"It's been incredibly exciting to see how much Huggy Wuggy has resonated with fans, and we can't wait to unveil new creepy characters that will captivate their imaginations even further," added Seth Belanger, co-founder and CCO of Mob Entertainment. "Not only will fans experience a brand-new adventure, but we're also introducing new characters, new villains and enhanced graphics to make the Poppy Playtime gaming experience something they've never seen before."

There's no specific release date yet beyond December 2023, but it's available to pre-order now on Steam. Below are some new screenshots of the game.