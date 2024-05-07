Apple's new iPad line-up includes first OLED model and 13-inch Air

Apple has announced a refresh of its iPad line-up, introducing, among other things, a 13-inch iPad Air and the company's first-ever OLED iPad model.

As revealed during today's Let Loose event, Apple's most substantial iPad makeover has been reserved for its top-end iPad Pro, which now features a "tandem" OLED display capable of 1,600 nits for HDR content. It's paired with Apple's M4 chip - promising up to 50 percent faster CPU and four times faster rendering performance - plus camera changes and a slimmer design.

This new iPad Pro, available in silver or Space Grey, shifts the front-facing 12-megapixel camera to the side so it's centred while in landscape mode, and its rear camera now supports ProRes video recording and Smart HDR 4. As for the thinner form factor, the 13-inch iPad Pro (which starts at £1,299/$1,299 with 256GB of storage) is 5.3mm thick - down from 6.4mm - and weighs 579g, while the 13-inch model (£999/$999) is 5.1mm and weighs 444g.

To accompany its new iPad Pro designs, Apple is introducing an updated Magic Keyboard (which costs £299/$299 for the 11-inch version and £349/$349 for the 13-inch model), as well as the new £129/$129 Apple Pencil Pro, featuring an additional gyroscope for increased precision and haptic feedback.

Elsewhere in its event, Apple unveiled two new versions of the cheaper iPad Air: an update to its existing 11-inch model and, for the first time, a 13-inch model. Both feature a "Liquid Retina" LCD display, and make use of the company's M2 chip, promising up to 50 percent faster performance compared to the previous M1 model. Wi-Fi 6E is also supported, and both models include the new landscape orientated front-facing camera seen on the iPad Pro.

Apple's updated iPad Air comes in blue, purple, Starlight, or Space Grey and starts at £599/$599 for the 128GB 11-inch model. The 13-inch device starts at $799, and more expensive storage options for both are available. The company has also discontinued its ninth-generation iPad and refreshed its tenth-generation model with an upgraded with its A14 chip. All devices revealed today are available for pre-order now and launch on 15th May.

Apple's Q2 2024 earnings report recently confirmed a 17 percent year-on-year decline for iPad revenue, down from $6.6bn to $5.6bn following a 2023 without a hardware refresh - so the company will be hoping today's announcement helps boost flagging sales.