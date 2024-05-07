Witcher 3 mod editor gets official Steam release this month

Skip to main content

Image credit: CDPR
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
CD Projekt Red's official mod editor for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt now has a release date.

The Witcher 3 REDkit, as it's known, was made available last month for playtesting ahead of a full release. Now we know from a Steam post that's later this month: 21st May.

The editor will be available for free for anyone who owns the game on PC.

Cover image for YouTube videoThe Witcher 3 PC - Next-Gen - Game-Changing Visuals But What About Performance?
The Witcher 3 PC - Next-Gen - Game-Changing Visuals But What About Performance?Watch on YouTube

As previously reported, the REDkit is a "comprehensive modding tool" based on CD Projekt Red's own tools that "should allow for nearly limitless freedom in modding it".

Of course, unofficial mods have been available for the game for quite some time. Last year's update to the game did break some compatibility, but also added in some popular options.

The official mod editor was first revealed in November last year, which will allow players to edit existing content or add in something completely new.

It will certainly add to the game's longevity ahead of future Witcher games. A new game is in development which will focus on the Lynx School, but whether this will be called The Witcher 4 remains unknown.

