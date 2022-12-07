If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Witcher 3's PC update will break some mods, but several popular options will be baked in

CD Projekt Rivia the details.
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Witcher hero Geralt clad in ornate Chinese armour, and looking, I must say, very handsome indeed.
Picture: CD Projekt Red.

The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red has issued a detailed blog post on how its fancy upcoming update will affect the many fan-made mods made for the game.

In short, some mods will still work, but others won't (especially those based on scripts) - and CD Projekt has tested and compiled a list of how the most popular will fare so fans and mod makers can prepare ahead of time.

A further group of mods will be included as part of the update - now part of the game proper, with their original creators reimbursed and credited.

Watch on YouTube
Digital Foundry examines The Witcher 3's upcoming update.

"We are including several popular mods in the update (they'll be available depending on the platform)," CD Projekt wrote. "We obtained permissions from their creators, reimbursed them, and they'll be featured in the credits of the updated game. The mods were reworked and assets optimised as needed, and the game adjusted to run with them."

CD Projekt makes the point that it has been six years since The Witcher 3's last major PC update, and a lot has changed since that point.

"If we want to change things in the game or add stuff, it cannot be avoided," the developer wrote, discussing the need to tweak files which some popular mods rely upon, "and our teams have to focus on making updates as good as possible, not minimising change."

Mod makers needing assistance with fixes will also be able to find help from CD Projekt's own "team of modding experts" post-patch, the developer concluded.

"The next-gen update doesn't transform The Witcher 3, but it does make returning to it a pleasure," our Bertie wrote, after seeing CD Projekt's revamped game for himself. "What really strikes me going back, particularly in moments like the culmination of the Bloody Baron questline, it's how peerless this game - or rather this world - can sometimes be."

Tagged With
