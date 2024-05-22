Heres our first look at The Witcher's Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

After a few set photo leaks earlier in the month, we now have an official first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in season four of Netflix's The Witcher series.

A new image along with a short piece of footage shows the former Hunger Games actor with Geralt's white locks and a suitably moody stare.

First up, that footage, which you can see below. The Netflix team has gone for the 'strong but silent' vibe with this clip, showing Hemsworth making his way through the misty landscape with Geralt's horse Roach, before he turns to look towards the camera.

"His look has been in development for over a year, so it's thrilling to finally share an official sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich told EW.

"Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from day one -- scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all! We're having so much fun filming season four and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us."

Just for good measure, here is the new still from The Witcher's fourth season:

Image credit: Netflix

Hemsworth was first announced to be joining the cast for the fourth season of The Witcher in 2022, when former Geralt actor Henry Cavill announced he was "laying down [his] medallion and [his] swords".

"As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men," Cavill wrote at the time.

Hemsworth will portray the series' monster hunter for the show's fourth and presumably fifth and final season. And, he won't be the only new face on set when the next season airs. Matrix star Laurence Fishburne is also joining the cast as Regis. Danny Woodburn, meanwhile, has been announced as Geralt's dwarf friend Zoltan Chivay.