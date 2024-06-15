A Helldivers 2 story mode is "not happening"

Sorry, Helldivers, but no – Arrowhead has no plans to introduce a story mode for Helldivers 2.

Responding to a commenter on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, newly-appointed CEO Shams Jorjani confirmed a story mode was "not happening".

When asked if the team could "create a story mode for co-op [...] with epic moments and tragic scenes," Jorjani replied briefly but candidly.

"Not happening. Sorry bro," Jorjani said. "That's like building an entirely new game."

Not happening. Sorry bro. That's like building an entirely new game. — Shams Jorjani (@ShamsJorjani) June 13, 2024

As for what's next for the viral shooter? Jorjani confirmed that first the team is set to take a well-earned summer break – it may have a "small impact" on things in the immediate term – but after that, the studio will "try to stick" to the cadence of updates and patches releases we've seen recently.

"[That's] the intent, at least," Jorjani said.

Helldivers 2 may be PlayStation's fastest-selling game ever, but despite its initial success, player numbers have declined. A look at the game's Steam charts shows a steady drop since February, when the game launched. According to SteamDB, at its peak in February shortly after launch, there were 458,709 concurrent players. In comparison, its peak over the last 24 hours is 80,038, although that only accounts for Steam players, of course.

The most notable explanation as why this has happened could be the infamous PSN debacle that kicked off earlier this year. At the start of May, Helldivers 2 publisher Sony announced players on Steam would soon be required to link a PlayStation Network (PSN) account to keep playing. This not only resulted in swathes of negative reviews from a very disappointed community, but the game was also pulled from sale in 177 countries where PSN was not available, forcing Sony to backtrack on its plans.