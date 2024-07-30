Helldivers 2's fire-themed Warbond detailed ahead of next week's launch

Arrowead Game Studios has detailed Helldivers 2's latest Premium Warbond. It's called Freedom's Flame and promises new fire-themed armaments and other treats when it launches alongside the bug-splattering, bot-bothering live-service shooter's previously announced "biggest ever update" next Tuesday, 6th August.

"Incinerate everything standing in your path with new weaponry almost too hot to handle," Arrowhead exclaims on the PlayStation Blog. "Survive the heat of battle with lifesaving armour; and burn brightly across the cosmos with fresh emotes, capes, and skins."

If it's specifics you want though, Freedom's Flame includes the SG-451 Cookout as a new primary weapon capable of unleashing a "burst of incendiary phosphorus pellets" at enemies. It also features the FLAM-66 Torcher lightweight flamethrower as a second primary.

As for secondary weapons, there's the P-72 Crisper pocket flamethrower - essentially a handgun that can spew fire over short distances - and it's joined by the Fiery Drop – Firebomb Hellpods on the booster front. "Scorch the earth (and anything else) below," Arrowhead explains, "as you touch down with attitude and ignite the dropsite."

Freedom's Flame also brings two more armour sets - the blood-red I-09 Heatseeker and the silica fibre foam I-102 Draconaught - while the new Inflammable! armour passive grants 75 percent damage resistance to fire. Other new Warbond unlocks include the Fire Safety Officer title, and the Safety Orange skin for the Shuttle, Hellpod, and Exosuit.

Emote-wise, there's the Big Stretch, Deep Reflection, and Thoracic Collision Exultation Manoeuvre Co-emote, and cape fans get the Purifying Eclipse to swish about in. And finally, there's The Breach card, commemorating the final mission of the 361st Freedom's Flame, which saw the squad deployed into the heart of a Supervolcano - for freedom!

All the above is available to anyone that coughs up the Super Credits required to purchase the Freedom’s Flame Warbond when it releases on 6th August - which also happens to be the day Helldivers 2's hotly anticipated free Escalation of Freedom update arrives.

Described as the game's "biggest update yet", it introduces the likes of new mission objectives and bigger enemy outposts, a new Combat Rating 10 difficulty, plus new enemies including the Impaler, Spore Charger, Terminid Alpha Commander, and Rocket Tank. Players can also expect a makeover for swamp worlds, and, finally, changes intended to deal with grief kicking. You can read a bit more about all that on the PlayStation Blog.