Helldivers 2 developer donates to Save the Children because players saved the children in-game, too

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios has donated $4311 (£3397) to the Save the Children charity after Helldivers chose morality over manslaughter earlier this week.

Arrowhead CCO and Helldiver 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt confirmed the donation after Helldivers players chose to save the trapped survivors – which turned out to be thousands of sick children – on Vernen Wells rather than hunt down the raw ingredients they could use to make MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines on Marfark.

Why $4311 exactly? Well, that's because Helldivers managed to save 4311 in-game children, which turned into a charity donation to save real-life children, too.

"Since the Helldivers 2 community chose to save the children, [Arrowhead Game Studios] does the same," Pilestedt wrote. "We have made a donation to, well, Save the Children. Great job Divers!"

Since the @helldivers2 community chose to save the children, @arrowheadgs does the same. We have made a donation to, well, Save the Children.



Players were also then treated to a follow-up message from The Very Sick Children of Super Citizen Anne's.

"Dear Helldivers: Thank you so much for saving us. They told us you made a lot of sacrifices (mines/lives) to help us. We'll always be grateful. Now, we can grow up to become Helldivers too."

Players were then encouraged to go for the mines, too, even though the development team was certain "they never will" get it done in time…

