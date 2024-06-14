Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail launch trailer reveals story beats with in-game footage

Square Enix has released a launch trailer for Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, giving a new look at the MMORPG expansion's story.

Until now, we've only been given details of the story at the Fan Fest events from director and producer Naoki Yoshida, along with a CGI trailer of the expansion's new setting and Jobs.

This launch trailer provides an in-game look at what players can expect from the world of Tural: from stormy seas, to cyberpunk cities. Check it out below.

As previously reported, Dawntrail takes place in the western continent of Tural known as the New World. The Scions and the player's Warrior of Light will take part in a contest for the Tural throne to become the next Dawn Servant.

In the new trailer, we see the Scions sailing off on a ship across stormy seas joined by new character and female Hrothgar Wuk Lamat.

From there the trailer hints at various story threads, so spoiler warning if you're looking to go in with zero knowledge. Though honestly, it brings up more questions than answers. Who, for instance, is the mysterious woman at the very end?

What's more, with this being in-game footage, it gives a strong look at the new graphical update that's coming with Dawntrail and the 7.0 series of patches.

We see boss battles, dungeons, futuristic cities, new characters, and more. In short, it looks spectacular.

During a Letter from the Producer Live today, further details on the game were provided. Perhaps the most useful addition is the ability to hide player characters around a quest giver, something which should be helpful during peak times of play - the expansion's launch in particular.

A new feature will allow the option to hide player characters around a quest-giving NPC in Dawntrail!

I recently went hands-on with a preview of Dawntrail and described it as Final Fantasy 14 at its most colourful, thanks not only to the graphical update, but the new Pictomancer Job and the holiday setting.

Yoshida also told me there's "almost no chance" of server woes for the Dawntrail launch, after major issues with previous expansion Endwalker.