Final Fantasy 14 and Gong Cha have come together for a tasty new collaboration

It's time to drink and tea merry, Final Fantasy fans – Final Fantasy 14 and Gong Cha have come together for a brand new collaboration.

From now until 28th August, players can enjoy three FF14-inspired teas at participating outlets, as well as earn "special rewards, including the adorable Porxie King mount".

The teas themselves – Fat Cat Brown Sugar Milk Tea, Fat Chocobo Mango Frozen Tea, and Cactuar Matcha Milk Tea – come in their own limited edition cups, and super cute commemorative key chains are also available with qualifying purchases.

To get a Porxie of your own, you'll need to purchase "at least three" teas in a single transaction to secure your "unique code". From there, you can redeem it on the FF14 website.

Credit: Square Enix

There are a select number of Gong Cha outlets across the UK, including London, Bristol, Norwich, Birmingham, Leicester, Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Lees, and Newcastle (sorry, Scottish and Welsh fans).

