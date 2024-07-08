Final Fantasy 14 Xbox issues still not fixed

An issue with Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox is still not resolved, despite maintenance over the weekend.

Director and producer Naoki Yoshida last week offered his "sincere apologies" for issues discovered in new expansion Dawntrail, including transition freezes on Xbox.

On Saturday the game was down for maintenance and, in a follow up post, Square Enix noted it had "taken preliminary steps" to address the issue but it's still not fixed.

"We have taken several measures that we anticipate will effectively address the memory fragmentation issue we previously identified," reads the post with regards to the game becoming unresponsive when transitioning between areas on Xbox consoles.

"Despite our ongoing investigation into the matter with the assistance of Microsoft, the issue persists in some of our development environments.

"Our current progress involves rigorous testing of each potential cause of the issue and verifying the impact of each measure. However, it is highly likely that it will take time to fully uncover and address the issue, so we have applied a version of the process that we believe may be effective to the public servers. Therefore, while we have not yet received the final confirmation that the issue has been fully addressed, we will continue to monitor the situation in the public environment after the patch has been applied."

If additional time is required to resolve the issue, Square Enix will consider extending free game time to those affected.

Other issues were fully addressed during maintenance, including certain animations not displaying properly. This, amusingly, included the Eat Pizza emote becoming distorted with a certain male Au Ra face type.

thats some powerful pizza https://t.co/veSKHKJ3IF pic.twitter.com/fsVBKDNEqx — fell @ ONCE AND FUTURE KING 👑 (@ViaMagicant) June 28, 2024

In a previous blog post, Yoshida stated Final Fantasy 14 has reached "a record number of concurrent users" not seen since the release of A Realm Reborn in 2013.

Eurogamer previously spoke to Yoshida during a Dawntrail preview in which he stated there was "almost no chance" of server congestion for the expansion's launch. He added that should access be smooth, it's not due to a drop in players but the use of so many new servers. The high concurrent players are testament to that.

Recently, a report suggested Square Enix is developing a mobile version of its MMORPG along with Tencent.