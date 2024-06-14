Elden Ring's base game is getting new hairdos and other improvements ahead of its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Sure, everyone's excited about Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, but do you what's more exciting than Elden Ring's Shadow of the Ertree DLC? New hairdos, that's what! And FromSoftware is adding a bunch of them in a free update arriving next Thursday, 20th June.

It sounds like a bit of a biggie too, combining a day-one patch for Shadow of the Erdtree alongside various improvements for the base game. As detailed on Elden Ring's social media feed, it brings bug fixes, balance adjustments, plus a number of new features.

With the update installed, for instance, it'll finally be possible to see all your recently acquired items at a glance (previously, new items just vanished into pile, making it a bit of a pain to figure out what, exactly, you'd just picked up); newly acquired items will be marked with an exclamation mark and a Recent Items tab has been added to the inventory.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Eurogamer's Shadow of the Erdtree hands-on impressions.Watch on YouTube

There are some changes to Summoning Pools too; post-update, Active Summoning Pools will carry over to NG+, and it'll be possible to enable or disable individual Summoning Pools in the newly added Map Functions menu. Only active Summoning Pools will be selected when using the Small Golden Effigy, FromSoftware notes.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

And finally for now, there're five new hairstyles, which can be applied during character creation, when using the Clouded Mirror Stand, or via Rennala's Rebirth feature. And apparently that's not quite everything either; FromSoftware says "other features" will be included in the update when it arrives on 20th June. That, of course, is one day ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree's release on 21st June, and anticipation for its arrival remains sky high. With good reason too, if extremely positive early word is anything to go by.