Knowing the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree system requirements is important if you're planning on playing it on PC. Lag is the natural enemy of any PC player and even more so when you're playing a FromSoftware game!

The Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree has a set of minimum and recommended system requirements on PC, which you should aim to meet. Though, if you're not planning on using a PC, it's a good idea to know which platforms Shadow of the Erdtree is available on.

To help you prepare for your next adventure, we've listed the Elden Ring DLC PC system requirements - both minimum and recommended - below along with the platforms Shadow of Erdtree is playable on.

Elden Ring DLC system requirements Here you'll find the minimum and recommended Eldin Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree system requirements copied verbatim from the Shadow of the Erdtree's Steam page: Elden Ring DLC minimum system requirements Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS - Windows 10

- Windows 10 Processor - INTEL CORE I5-8400 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X

- INTEL CORE I5-8400 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X Memory - 12 GB RAM

- 12 GB RAM Graphics - NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1060 3GB or AMD RADEON RX 580 4 GB

- NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1060 3GB or AMD RADEON RX 580 4 GB DirectX - Version 12

- Version 12 Storage - 60 GB available space

- 60 GB available space Sound Card - Windows Compatible Audio Device Elden Ring DLC recommended system requirements Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS - Windows 10 / 11

- Windows 10 / 11 Processor - INTEL CORE I7-8700K or RYZEN 5 3600X

- INTEL CORE I7-8700K or RYZEN 5 3600X Memory - 16 GB RAM

- 16 GB RAM Graphics - NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1070 8GB or AMD RADEON RX VEGA 56 8 GB

- NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1070 8GB or AMD RADEON RX VEGA 56 8 GB DirectX - Version 12

- Version 12 Storage - 60 GB available space

- 60 GB available space Sound Card - Windows Compatible Audio Device Image credit: FromSoftware Unless your PC is super old, you shouldn't have much trouble running Shadow of the Erdtree at either its minimum or recommended specs. The reason for this is most likely the fact it shares the same system requirements as the original Elden Ring, which was released back in February 2022. Due to this, Shadow of the Erdtree does not require one of the new processors or graphic cards on the market. Though, if how Shadow of the Erdtree is running on PC is affecting your gameplay, it might be time to upgrade. (This is a FromSoftware game after all - you really don't want it to lag.)