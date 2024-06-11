Elden Ring DLC system requirements
Including Shadow of the Erdtree platforms.
Knowing the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree system requirements is important if you're planning on playing it on PC. Lag is the natural enemy of any PC player and even more so when you're playing a FromSoftware game!
The Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree has a set of minimum and recommended system requirements on PC, which you should aim to meet. Though, if you're not planning on using a PC, it's a good idea to know which platforms Shadow of the Erdtree is available on.
To help you prepare for your next adventure, we've listed the Elden Ring DLC PC system requirements - both minimum and recommended - below along with the platforms Shadow of Erdtree is playable on.
Elden Ring DLC system requirements
Here you'll find the minimum and recommended Eldin Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree system requirements copied verbatim from the Shadow of the Erdtree's Steam page:
Elden Ring DLC minimum system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.
- OS - Windows 10
- Processor - INTEL CORE I5-8400 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X
- Memory - 12 GB RAM
- Graphics - NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1060 3GB or AMD RADEON RX 580 4 GB
- DirectX - Version 12
- Storage - 60 GB available space
- Sound Card - Windows Compatible Audio Device
Elden Ring DLC recommended system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS - Windows 10 / 11
- Processor - INTEL CORE I7-8700K or RYZEN 5 3600X
- Memory - 16 GB RAM
- Graphics - NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1070 8GB or AMD RADEON RX VEGA 56 8 GB
- DirectX - Version 12
- Storage - 60 GB available space
- Sound Card - Windows Compatible Audio Device
Unless your PC is super old, you shouldn't have much trouble running Shadow of the Erdtree at either its minimum or recommended specs. The reason for this is most likely the fact it shares the same system requirements as the original Elden Ring, which was released back in February 2022. Due to this, Shadow of the Erdtree does not require one of the new processors or graphic cards on the market. Though, if how Shadow of the Erdtree is running on PC is affecting your gameplay, it might be time to upgrade. (This is a FromSoftware game after all - you really don't want it to lag.)
Elden Ring DLC platforms: Which platforms can you play Shadow of the Erdtree on?
Much like the Elden Ring base game, you can play Shadow of the Erdtree on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.
This means there's no need to switch platforms if you wish to play Elden Ring's DLC and are safe to continue with your current save file. Just remember - like all DLC, the base game for Elden Ring is required to play Shadow of the Erdtree.
While console users just need to ensure they have enough space before downloading Shadow of the Erdtree, it's a good idea for PC players to check whether they meet the system requirement for Shadow of the Erdtree. Though, no matter which platform you're going to be playing it on, we recommend preloading the DLC and, for this, you'll need to know the Elden Ring DLC preload date and file size.
Hope you enjoy Shadow of the Erdtree!