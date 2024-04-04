Netflix's The Witcher series adds Seinfeld, Conan star

Geralt's dwarf friend Zoltan Chivay will appear in the next season of Netflix's The Witcher, played by actor Danny Woodburn.

A long-term ally of Geralt throughout CD Projekt's Witcher trilogy, Zoltan will make his debut in the TV series' upcoming fourth season, Variety reported, as Liam Hemsworth takes on the title role.

Woodburn is a veteran actor with a track record of appearing in numerous fantasy series, such as the Conan the Adventurer, Charmed and Willow. If you're Seinfeld fan, however, you likely know him best as the recurring character Mickey Abbott.

Here's a trailer for season three of The Witcher.

Also joining the cast are Sharlto Copley and James Purefoy, respectively as characters named Leo Bonhart and Skellen, both characters from the novels.

Back in January, it was announced that Matrix star Laurence Fishburne was also joining The Witcher's cast for its forthcoming fourth run - though as of yet we still don't know when it will air.

Superman star Henry Cavill wrapped up his time as Geralt last year, with reports at the time suggesting the actor was not thrilled with the series' ongoing direction.

Netflix showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich admitted at the time that the series' production team had been given the choice to end the show at the same time, but elected to plough on.

In November last year, The Witcher creator Andrezj Sapkowski - who penned the franchise's original novels - said Netflix "never listened" to his feedback on the show. The series' executive producer Tomek Baginski has meanwhile blamed Americans and social media for the Netflix show's simplified plot.