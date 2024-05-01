Fallout 76 gets chunky, bug-busting update following player surge

Fallout 76 has been having a bit of a moment of late. Following the release of Amazon's hit TV adaptation, the MMO's player numbers have surged, with the developer recently announcing that over one million of us were all making our way around the Appalachia wasteland in a single day.

Now, following this fresh influx of players, the studio has released a rather hefty patch for Fallout 76 that takes aim at bugs, quality of life improvements and more.

First up, the file sizes for this Fallout 76 update are relatively substantial, so make sure you have all the space you need. They are as follows:

PC (Steam): 12.1 GB

12.1 GB PC (Microsoft Store): 19.8 GB

19.8 GB Xbox: 23.1 GB

23.1 GB PlayStation: 19.2 GB

And, now, on to what this update actually sorts.

On the bug fix front, Bethesda has now made sure that the Garrahan Mining Poster is now present at both the Rusty Pick and Camden Park. It has also sorted an issue during the Sins of the Father quest, where the quest itself could be blocked if players exited the dialogue scene between Abbie and Antonio at a specific point. Also within this same quest, the team has addressed the issue which could prevent Antonio from actually speaking to the player, which I can imagine being very frustrating.

Looking at the latest Quality of Life adjustments for Fallout 76, players will see a 'Max' option when buying from and selling to NPCs with this update in force. The studio has also added an 'Ammo Per Shot' stat for weapons.

That is by far from all that has been sorted, however, so please find the full Fallout 76 patch notes from Bethesda below:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused Power Armor to be listed in English instead of the correct localised language

Fixed an issue where the Garrahan Mining Poster was not present at the Rusty Pick or Camden Park

Opportunity Knocking: Fixed an issue which could cause the quest to disappear after relogging.

Deep Space Alien Jetpack is now properly craftable for T51 Power Armor

Sins of the Father: Fixed an issue which would block the quest if a dialogue scene between Abbie and Antonio was exited during a specific part of the conversation.

Fixed an issue which would block the quest if a dialogue scene between Abbie and Antonio was exited during a specific part of the conversation. Fixed an issue where the Cremator was not listed at Legendary Exchange Machines

Fixed an issue where the player could ask Abbie Russo a question about Vin that did not properly reflect the final outcomes of Sins of the Father.

Players who previously unlocked them should now be able to craft the Poker & BlackJack Tables

Sins of the Father: Fixed an issue which could prevent Antonio from speaking to the player.

Fixed an issue which could prevent Antonio from speaking to the player. Brahmin Flour Billboards should now be craftable and have the right materials

Rustic Helvetian Camp Kit has had the expected walls and windows added to it.

The Favourites menu hotkeys are now usable while the wheel is visible.

Fixed an issue where gold bullion vendors Regs and Smiley were not enabled for some players who completed Secrets Revealed.

Tesla Rifles will now drop correctly from the Battle Bot Event

Father Winter Helmet should now have T-45 standard Stats, Description, Weight, and Levels should be standardised now.

Fancy Revolver should now properly display its unique fancy skin

Fixed an issue where Small Presents were not dropping contextual ammo

Fixed weather stations not being able to be placed in a camp workshop located very close to a public workshop.

Fixed modern home kitchen sink not being able to snap to other modern home items on a foundation

Secrets Revealed: Fixed an issue where Meg, Gail, Ra-Ra, Johnny, and Lou could be missing from the Crater Core after the completion of the quest.

Fixed an issue where Meg, Gail, Ra-Ra, Johnny, and Lou could be missing from the Crater Core after the completion of the quest. Lights now function properly on the Devils Wings Jetpack

Pollinators no longer receive the Group Heal Regeneration effect in Daily Ops

Fixed several paints that were no longer updating the dynamic name of modified Power Armor pieces.

Speculative fix for items in the Cryo-freezer randomly selling for 0 caps in the vendor.

Big Boss Advertisement Poster no longer turns into a Mothman poster when broken.

Fire Rate now shows increase/decrease arrows when comparing potential mods to what players have currently equipped.

Story Time now properly removes itself from the PipBoy if you kill Miss Nanny.

Fixed an issue with Buried Treasure not properly completing.

Players are no longer blocked from completing Honor Bound if they exit the conversation with Vin and Gene.

Scrolling the mouse-wheel down now properly shrinks selected body parts in the character generator.

Quality of Life Updates

Added a Max option when buying from and selling to NPCs

World Activity list now sorts alphabetically

Improved behaviour of the inventory scrollbar

Added a new "Ammo Per Shot" stat entry to weapons

Weapons

Made several adjustments to the Cremator and its mods

Dev Note: The Cremator released with a bug that made it stronger than we intended it to be due to the way damage was calculated with its explosion. Players who had certain perks and mods on it did much higher damage than intended. We've fixed that bug, which has decreased the damage for that specific setup, but we made multiple tweaks and changes to buff it in different ways. Now, the Damage Over Time (DoT) should be a force to be reckoned with.

Seasonal Events

Recipes and some items dropped by these events will continue to drop after you have learned them. These items are now also tradeable to help you get all the plans you want!

Earlier this week, Bethesda's own Todd Howard shared a few titbits on the Fallout series, including the importance of its Americana setting.

"Part of the Fallout schtick is on the Americana naïveté," he explained, before adding: "For us right now it's ok to acknowledge some of those other areas but our plans are to predominantly keep it in the US."

Meanwhile, on the newly-minted TV side of the franchise, Amazon's Fallout was officially announced to be getting a second season earlier this month, with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy - who executive produce the show via Kilter Films - saying they "can't wait to blow up the world all over again".

If you are already itching to know more, Fallout's showrunners recently gave us all the briefest of teasers for what's coming in season two.