Elden Ring DLC release date, preload date and file size

The Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree release date is almost here!

Announced back in February of this year, Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree sends you to Shadow Realm - a land covered in, well the Erdtree's shadow. (Who saw that coming...) Here is where the Queen Marika the Eternal is said to have first appeared and here is where Miquella of the Haligtree travelled to.

If you're ready to travel beyond the Lands Between, then look below to learn the Elden Ring DLC preload date and file size. This way you'll be ready to adventure again once the Shadow of the Erdtree release date and time arrives.

On this page:

We've played Shadow of the Erdtree ahead of its release on June 21st and had lots to say about it.

Elden Ring DLC release date and time The Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on Friday 21st June. Currently, we don't know the exact release time for Shadow of the Erdtree. It could become available at midnight in your local time zone or it could have a simultaneous global release. The latter means the release of Shadow of the Erdtree is tied to a specific time in a specific region, which will cause it to be released at different times across the world. If this method is chosen, you could find yourself playing the Elden Ring DLC before or after midnight depending on this region. Though, if you're playing on PC, then Shadow of Erdtree may become available when the Steam Store refreshes on Friday 21st June at the following times: UK - 6pm (BST)

- 6pm (BST) Europe - 7pm (CEST)

- 7pm (CEST) East Coast US - 1pm (EDT)

- 1pm (EDT) West Coast US - 10am (PDT) We're keeping an eye on Shadow of the Erdtree and will update this page once the release time is announced. In the meantime, make sure you're ready to pre-load Shadow of the Erdtree. Image credit: FromSoftware

Elden Ring DLC preload date and time You'll be able to preload the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree on Wednesday 19th June. Again, we don't currently know what time preloading will become available for Shadow of the Erdtree. We will, however, update this page once it's announced. Thank you to PlayStation Game Size over on X (formally Twitter) for the help with this information. We recommend preloading Shadow of the Erdtree as it will ensure you can start playing the DLC the moment it's released! It's also the perfect opportunity to ensure you have enough room on your console or PC for the DLC before it launches. That way you can get that boring file management out of the way before Shadow of the Erdtree is released. So, what is the Elden Ring DLC file size? Image credit: FromSoftware