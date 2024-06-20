Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree main boss order

Just like Elden Ring, beating Shadow of the Erdtree's main bosses is a vital part of completing this new expansion and solving the mystery of the Shadow Realm.

While the Shadow Realm isn't nearly as vast as The Lands Between, there are still plenty of fearsome bosses to defeat, and knowing Shadow of the Erdtree's main boss order is a good reminder of how much more you've got left to go. So read on to learn which bosses you need to beat to complete Shadow of the Erdtree's main story, as well as a list of all the other key Shadow of the Erdtree bosses and their locations that we've discovered so far.

Shadow of the Erdtree main bosses list in order

Like Elden Ring, there's some flexibility in how you tackle these bosses, but for the most part, you'll likely be defeating Shadow of the Erdtree's main bosses in the following order:

It's quite a short list compared to Elden Ring's 12 main bosses from the base game, but that's perhaps to be expected given the slightly smaller size of the Shadow Realm in general.

All Shadow of the Erdtree bosses and locations

However, while the main story bosses may be small in number, there are plenty more other key bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree to test your skill against. Here's a list of all the other named bosses we've found in Shadow of the Erdtree so far, and their locations:

Gravesite Plain

Blackgaol Knight (Western Nameless Mausoleum)

Furnace Golem (near Scorched Ruins)

Ghostflame Dragon (near Abandoned Ailing Village)

Logur, the Beast Claw (near Church of Consolation)

Demi-Human Swordsmaster Onze (Belurat Gaol)

Ancient Dragon-Man (Dragon's Pit)

Chief Bloodfiend (Rivermouth Cave)

Fire Knight Queelign (Belurat, Tower Settlement)

Moonrithyll, Carian Knight (Castle Ensis)

Scadu Atlus

Furnace Golem (outside Shadow Keep)

Furnace Golem (outside Cathedral of Manus Metyr)

Ghostflame Dragon (near Fort of Reprimand)

Black Knight Edredd (Fort of Reprimand)

Ralva the Great Red Bear (near Moorth Ruins)

Curseblade Labirith (Bonny Gaol)

Golden Hippopotamus (Shadow Keep)

Ancient Ruins of Rauh

Rugalea the Great Red Bear (near Scorpion River Catacombs)

Southern Shore

Furnace Golem (Cerulean Coast)

Ghostflame Dragon (Cerulean Coast)

Demi-Human Queen Marigga (Cerulean Coast)

Putrescent Knight (Stone Coffin Fissure)

Death Rite Bird (Charo's Hidden Grave)

Furnace Golem (Charo's Hidden Grave)

Jagged Peak Drake (Foot of the Jagged Peak)

Jagged Peak Drake x2 (Jagged Peak)

Ancient Dragon Senessax (Jagged Peak)

Bayle the Dread (Jagged Peak)

