Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Belurat Gaol walkthrough

Belurat Gaol is an optional dungeon in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. It's one of many Gaols you'll find throughout the Shadow Realm, but this one holds a powerful new Spirit Ash summon at the end of it, so it's well worth exploring if you fancy a small detour from Shadow of the Erdtree's critical path. To help make sure you don't miss any other important treasures, read on below for our step-by-step Belurat Gaol walkthrough.

Belurat Gaol walkthrough

To reach Belurat Gaol, ride directly west from the Site of Grace 'Greatbridge, North' in Gravesite Plain. You'll find the entrance to it behind the lake with the Ghostflame Dragon lurking in the centre, but you can ride around the outside of the lake to get to it if you don't fancy a boss fight right now.

You can find the precise location of Belurat Gaol on the map below, but be warned - you cannot get to it from inside Belurat, Tower Settlement. You need to approach it from the lake in Gravesite Plain:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Once you're inside, activate the Site of Grace 'Belurat Gaol' and proceed inside. You'll find yourself at the top of a large chamber full of hanging pots. Pots are a theme with Shadow of the Erdtree's Gaols, so you better get used to fighting the same fleshy pot enemies that lurk inside them.

For now, though, head down the stairs, and watch out for the ghostly undead that will leap out of a cell on your left. They might surprise you, but they're very easily defeated, so once they're dealt with, head into the chamber they came from to grab 2x Grace Mimic off the corpse at the end of the room.

On your way down through the gaol, make sure to visit any side chambers to loot extra items. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Head back out and continue your descent down the stairs. The stairs will eventually give way, and you'll fall down to another platform. Don't be alarmed - this is meant to happen. Defeat the other undead in front of you, and head into the room on your left. Another undead will leap at you from the right, but once this and its mate are dealt with, there's a corpse here with 1x Silver Horn Tender.

Now head back out to the main room again and walk across the narrow archway. The corpse on your right has 4x Frozen Maggots you can grab for crafting, but otherwise continue on into the next chamber.

To your right, you'll see a small hole in the wall with a grate sticking out of it. Jump up here and pass into the next chamber, dealing with any of the wailing undead that move to attack you.

Jump through here to continue your descent into the Gaol. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Carry on through to the next room with the large wooden tables, grabbing the 1x Golden Rune (1) off the corpse on your way. Smash the boxes on the edge of the cliff to your right, and you'll discover another corpse, this time with 1x Thawfrost Boluses on it.

In the next room, you'll meet a ghostly NPC you can talk to. They say, 'Oh please. Not the jar... Anything but that!' which hints at the new types of enemies that await us up ahead. Before you head down the large hole in the next room, though, skirt round the edge of it and defeat the two undead sitting in front of the room on the opposite side. There's a corpse in here with 1x Shadow Realm Rune (3).

There are a lot of these horrible flesh monsters in the Belurat Gaol, and they'll often slink out silently or burst out of jars to surprise you. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

But watch out: as there's a fleshy jar monster who will emerge behind you as you enter the room. These monsters can explode with an area of effect attack that's quite hard-hitting, so try and take them out from a distance if you can.

You can now begin your descent down that large hole you just passed. Use the suspended pots to drop down safely one level at a time. If you jump, you'll likely go too far and fall to your death, so tread carefully and slowly make your way down to the bottom.

Take this descent slowly, and resist the urge to jump. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

When you get to the jar with the corpse on it, grab the 1x Glass Shard from its body, then drop down to the jar nearest the wooden platform. There's a treasure chest here with 1x Hefty Cracked Pot inside it. Just beware of the enemies that burst out of various pots when you get there.

You have two drop-down options when you get to the jar with the corpse. Choose the one on the right (pictured above) to make it over to the wooden platform with the treasure chest. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Now you can drop right down to the bottom, though beware: the final pot on the surface is a Living Jar enemy who will wake up the moment you land. It's joined by two smaller jars, who I'd recommend taking out first so you can concentrate on the bigger one. The large jar can hit hard, but its attacks are quite slow, so keep your distance and be patient - your time to strike will come soon.

As you head toward the next room, two more fleshy jar creatures will slither out near the exit, so be on your guard as you progress (and there's another one just outside the door, just for good measure).

Now you'll be in another large room with a stone bridge leading to a giant pot statue. There are more jar creatures to take care of here, so go carefully and slowly across towards the statue.

More fleshy jar monsters await you on this big bridge. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Alas, the ground beneath your feet will once again give way, plonking you down on a lower platform. This area is filled with giant pots, and many of them have monsters inside, so you may want to have some health items at the ready.

It's a bit of a maze to navigate, with lots of dead-ends and surprise jump attacks by jar monsters. But if you keep an eye out for glowing corpses, as well as the occasional route up to get on top of some of the stationary jars, there are lots of handy items to find here, including:

1x Lost Ashes of War

2x Smithing Stone (6)

Greater Potentate's Cookbook (11)

1x Innard Meat

2x Hefty Cracked Pots

The Greater Potentate's Cookbook (11) is one of several different kinds of new crafting Cookbooks you can find in Shadow of the Erdtree. Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Once you've grabbed all of these, you're safe to find the exit. This leads back out to the large chamber you were in before, just on the other side.

To your right, there's a corpse with 2x Warming Stones to loot, but before you can grab it, you'll find a mix of more Giant Living Jars and those horrible flesh monsters to deal with. Try and take them one at a time to prevent yourself from getting overwhelmed (though if you're lucky, many of them will attempt to lunge at you and fall down the pit instead, taking themselves out for you).

Your final descent in this pot-ridden Gaol. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

With all of the monsters taken care of, it's time to make one last descent by dropping down to the final area using the pot at the edge of the cliff.

At last, you're at the fog door, which can only mean one thing: it's time to face Belurat Gaol's boss, Demi-Human Swordsman Onze.

