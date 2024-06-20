Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Greater Potentate's Cookbook locations

The Greater Potentate's Cookbooks in Shadow of the Erdtree are recipes for crafting new and unique items in Elden Ring's expansion. They're one of many different types of new Cookbooks you can find in Shadow of the Erdtree, and focus on the battle techniques of roaming warriors who are obsessed with pots.

We're still in the process of tracking down all the Greater Potentate's Cookbook locations, as well as how many there are in total. We'll be updating this guide with more information as soon as we have it, but for now, here are all the Greater Potentate's Cookbook locations in Shadow of the Erdtree we've found so far, and what items you'll be able to craft with them.

Where to find Greater Potentate's Cookbook (1)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse on the southern side of the Scorched Ruins in Gravesite Plain.

Unlocks: Hefty Fire Pot.

Where to find Greater Potentate's Cookbook (2)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse inside the Run-Down Traveler's Rest shack in Gravesite Plain. It's just a short ride south-east of the Site of Grace 'Greatbridge, North', as you head toward the underside of Ellac Greatbridge.

Unlocks: Hefty Furnace Pot.

Where to find Greater Potentate's Cookbook (6)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse on the edge of a cliff in Jagged Peak. Aftering coming out of Dragon's Pit and defeating the Jagged Peak Drake, you'll need to head north-east up the mountain. Follow the path around to the east, along the top edge of the crater. Before using the Spiritspring to leap further up the mountain, you'll find the Cookbook on a corpse on the northern edge of the cliff round the corner.

Unlocks: Hefty Red Lightning Pot.

Where to find Greater Potentate's Cookbook (10)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse in a small shack directly north of the Site of Grace 'Greatbridge, North' and the Abandoned Ailing Village in Gravesite Plain.

Unlocks: Hefty Fly Pot.

Where to find Greater Potentate's Cookbook (11)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Inside Belurat Gaol, within the pot maze deep inside the dungeon. It's next to a glowing torch surrounded by large pots.

Unlocks: Hefty Freezing Pot.

Where to find Greater Potentate's Cookbook (12)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: On a corpse on one of the rocky pillars in Ellac River in Gravesite Plain, on the way to the Cerulean Coast. You'll need to jump onto this pillar using your horse Torrent.

Unlocks: Hefty Rock Pot.

Where to find Greater Potentate's Cookbook (13)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Inside Ruined Forge Lava Intake dungeon in Gravesite Plain. You'll find it on a corpse in a pile of glowing magma rocks partway through the dungeon, in the corner of a large chamber.

Unlocks: Hefty Volcano Pot.

Where to find Greater Potentate's Cookbook (14)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: In Charo's Hidden Grave, found on a corpse behind a large Miranda Sprout monster.

Unlocks: Hefty Rancor Pot.

