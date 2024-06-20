Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Scadu Atlus: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

Scadu Atlus is one of the main regions in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and will likely be the second main area you come to after Gravesite Plain.

You'll need to pass through here as part of Shadow of the Erdtree's critical path and story, and like Gravesite Plain before it, Scadu Atlus has several hidden areas and locations to find along the way. To make sure you don't miss anything on offer, we've listed everything we've found in Scadu Atlus so far, including where to find its map fragment, every dungeon, boss and Site and Grace.

On this page:

How to get to Scadu Atlus

Normal route: To get to Scadu Atlus, you'll need to complete Castle Ensis in Gravesite Plain. After beating Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, the doors leading off her boss arena will open out to the rear of the castle, onto Scadu Atlus.

Hidden route: If Rellana is proving too difficult for you, though, there is a secret way to get to Scadu Atlas that doesn't involve beating one of the main bosses. From the Site of Grace 'Castle Front' in Gravesite Plain, head south-east down the valley, past the squabbling trolls. Go under the large stone archway above until you come to some poison bogs. Turn left and ride along the cliff-face, until you've passed a large plant on your left.

Just beyond this plant, you'll see a Sealed Spiritspring, which looks like a large air vent with a pyramid of stones inside it. You'll need to unseal this before you can use it, and thankfully, the seal is very close by - it's just up above you on the rocky ledge. Look for another pyramid of stones, this time surrounded by a circle of pebbles, and smash it to unseal the Spiritspring. Return to the vent below, and use your horse Torrent to leap up the cliffs. You'll eventually arrive at the Fort of Reprimand, which is a short dungeon you'll need to get through before you start exploring Scadu Atlus at will.

Scadu Atlus Map

Here's a complete map of Scadu Atlus, which is located in the northern part of the Shadow Realm:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Scadu Atlus Map Fragment

There is one Map Fragment in Scadu Atlas. It's located just north of the Site of Grace 'Highroad Cross', along the main road towards the Shadow Keep.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Scadu Atlus Dungeons

There are 5 Dungeons in Scadu Atlus that we've found so far:

Fort of Reprimand

Ruined Forge of Starfall Past

Northern Nameless Mausoleum

Bonny Gaol

Shadow Keep

Scadu Atlus Sites of Grace

There are 24 Sites of Grace in Scadu Atlus that we've found so far, including those in the Shadow Keep:

Highroad Cross

Scadu Atlus, West

Moorth Ruins

Moorth Highway, South

Fort of Reprimand

Behind the Fort of Reprimand

Scaduview Cross

Bonny Village

Bonny Gaol

Bridge Leading to the Village

Church District Highroad

Cathedral of Manus Metyr

Ruined Forge of Starfall Past

Shadow Keep Main Gate

Main Gate Plaza

Church District Entrance

Sunken Chapel

Storehouse, First Floor

Storehouse, Fourth Floor

Storehouse, Seventh Floor

Dark Chamber, Entrance

Storehouse, Back Section

West Rampart

Messmer's Dark Chamber

Scadu Atlus Bosses

There are 8 Bosses in Scadu Atlus that we've found so far:

Furnace Golem (Shadow Keep)

Furnace Golem (Cathedral of Manus Metyr)

Ghostflame Dragon

Black Knight Edredd

Ralva the Great Red Bear

Curseblade Labirith

Golden Hippopotamus

Messmer the Impaler / Base Serpent Messmer

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.