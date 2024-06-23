How to get inside the Ruins of Unte in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Ruins of Unte is a hidden location in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Located in Scadu Altus, you'll likely see it down below you in the distance as you approach the east side of the Shadow Keep. Getting to the Ruins of Unte is quite tricky, though, and it's also not immediately clear what there is to do there once you arrive. Fortunately, we're here to help.

Below, we'll tell you how to get to the Ruins of Unte in Shadow of the Erdtree, what you can find there, and how to get inside the ruins once you're there.

On this page:

How to get to the Ruins of Unte

To reach the Ruins of Unte, you have to find the secret coffin inside the Shadow Keep. It's the same route you'll need to take in order to get to the Abyssal Woods area of the Shadow Realm, so your best starting point is the Site of Grace 'Main Gate Plaza' inside the Shadow Keep (which will appear after you've defeated the Golden Hippopotamus).

Make your way through the western side of the Shadow Keep until you come to an area with rows of flaming boats. On your left, there will be a large staircase leading up to the Shadow Keep's Storehouse, but you want to go past this to the eastern side of this area. Deal with the militiamen hiding between the boats here, and once the area is clear, you'll see a corpse holding 1x Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot next to a small staircase:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Go down this ladder and enter the hidden passageway behind the waterfall. You'll then need to go down another ladder. You'll see a small storeroom below holding one of Shadow of the Erdtree's paintings, 'Domain of the Dragons'. Collect this, then roll against the following illusory wall to reveal another hidden pathway:

There's a sneaky illusory wall in this painting room, and this is what the revealed archway looks like once you've rolled against it. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Continue through the newly revealed passageway and at the end of it you'll find an ominous stone coffin. Interact with this coffin to climb inside it, and you'll behind a watery cruise down a waterfall.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Once you emerge from the coffin, activate the Site of Grace 'Castle Watering Hole', and you'll find the Ruins of Unte are straight in front of you.

How to get inside the Ruins of Unte

At first glance, it would seem there's not much to do at the Ruins of Unte, as there's a big extinguished Furance Golem blocking the entrance. However, there is a way inside, and we'll show you how below.

First, on the left side of the ruins (to the north), there's a small crumbled building where you can climb up the walls and red draped-rooftops. You'll find 1x Lost Ashes of War and 3x Smithing Stone (8) from the corpses along the way.

You can claim some items by climbing up the walls of this ruined building. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Once you reach the end of this path, you'll find yourself very close the extinguished Furance Golem. Try as you might, you cannot climb or jump into the Furnace Golem to get inside the Ruins of Unte. Doing so will only pop you back down on the ground.

Instead, you need to throw Hefty Furnace Pot into the Furnace Golem's big wicker head. You can learn how to craft a Hefty Furnace Pot by obtaining the Greater Potentate's Cookbook (2), which can be found in the Run-Down Traveler's Rest shack in Gravesite Plain. The nearest Site of Grace to this location is 'Greatbridge, North', so if you don't already have this, you can fast travel there and grab it before returning the 'Castle Watering Hole' Site of Grace.

You'll need to throw a Hefty Furnace Pot into the Furnace Golem's head to get into the Ruins of Unte. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

To craft a Hefty Furnace Pot, you'll need:

1x Redflesh Mushroom

1x Ember of Messmer

1x Furnace Visage

Luckily, Redflesh Mushrooms are exceedingly common around the Shadow Realm, and the other two ingredients can be found right here in the Ruins of Unte if you don't have them already. You'll find 3x Ember of Messmer on a corpse in a building to the right (south) of the ruins, and Furnace Visages are plentiful inside the ruined bodies of other dead Furnace Golems here.

Left: Going through the building to the south of the ruins will get you some Embers of Messmer. Right: you'll find Furnace Visages very nearby in the fallen golems. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

By throwing the Hefty Furnace Pot into the extinguished golem, you're effectively reviving it, and it will come back to life the moment the Hefty Furnace Pot hits it. It's possible to escape straight into the ruins if you call Torrent immediately, but you can always stay and fight the Furnace Golem and beat it.

Be warned: there's another Furnace Golem who will emerge from the water to the south of the ruins if you get close to it. If you don't want to fight two Furnace Golems at once, we'd recommend fighting the one in the water first before you revive the one blocking the entrance. Alternatively, if you don't to fight either of them, then call Torrent and escape to safety before attempting to run past the Golem into the ruins.

Don't try and fight the Furnace Golem up there, though - call Torrent and escape to the open water area nearby. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Once inside the ruins, there are two items to collect here. You can get the Stone-Sheathed Sword from the marked grave on the right, and the Incantation spell 'Giant Golden Arc' from within the chapel inside the treasure chest.

Congratulations! You've successfully made it inside the Ruins of Unte and got all of its important items.

Before you leave, don't forget to pick up the Revered Spirit Ash just behind the ruins (there's a broken wall you can escape down at the back), which you'll find by the back of the cliffs to the east:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Next, just to put some important distance between you and those nasty Furnace Golems, continue heading south and activate the Site of Grace 'Recluses' River Upstream'. Now, you're free to continue on your journey.

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.