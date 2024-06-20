Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Painting locations and rewards

The Paintings in Shadow of the Erdtree are special items that show the location of important treasures in Elden Ring's DLC expansion. They function in exactly the same way as they did in Elden Ring's base game, and by visiting the location shown in each painting, you'll be able to bag yourself special rewards to help you on your journey through Elden Ring's Shadow Realm.

These treasure locations only reveal themselves once you've collected the corresponding painting, however, so you'll need to track down each painting first beforehand. So read our in-progress guide below, where we'll tell you exactly where to find all the Shadow of the Erdtree paintings we've discovered so far, and where they'll lead you.

On this page:

The Sacred Tower painting location

Where to find it: In Gravesite Plain, inside a cave northeast of the Scorched Ruins.

Depicted location: Coming soon...

Reward: Coming soon...

Domain of Dragons painting location

Where to find it: Inside the Shadow Keep in Scadu Atlas, before you get to the Storehouse tower. After defeating the Golden Hippopotamus, work your way through the Shadow Keep's western wing, and when you reach a large staircase leading up to the Storehouse, carry on straight to the eastern side of the rampart. Once you've dealt with the demi-humans in the area, you'll see a ladder next to the corpse with the Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot you can loot. Climb down and go behind the waterfall. There you'll find another ladder, and the painting is in a storeroom inside.

Inside the Shadow Keep in Scadu Atlas, before you get to the Storehouse tower. After defeating the Golden Hippopotamus, work your way through the Shadow Keep's western wing, and when you reach a large staircase leading up to the Storehouse, carry on straight to the eastern side of the rampart. Once you've dealt with the demi-humans in the area, you'll see a ladder next to the corpse with the Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot you can loot. Climb down and go behind the waterfall. There you'll find another ladder, and the painting is in a storeroom inside. Depicted location: A view from one of the cliffs in Jagged Peak, after you fight the Ancient Dragon Senessax (though you can skip this fight and run past it if you just want to get to the painting), and before you get to Bayle the Dread at the top of the volcano. The nearest Site of Grace is 'Jagged Peak Mountainside'.

A view from one of the cliffs in Jagged Peak, after you fight the Ancient Dragon Senessax (though you can skip this fight and run past it if you just want to get to the painting), and before you get to Bayle the Dread at the top of the volcano. The nearest Site of Grace is 'Jagged Peak Mountainside'. Reward: Rock Heart.

More to come...

