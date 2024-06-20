Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Gravesite Plain: All Dungeons, Bosses and more
The Shadow Realm's opening area is huge with lots to explore, so here's an overview of everything we've found so far.
Gravesite Plain is one of the main regions in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and the first area you'll come across when you start Shadow of the Erdtree.
It's a huge area, with several subregions that branch off from its large, central field full of ghostly gravestones, and lots of fearsome bosses waiting to test your combat skills. To make sure you don't miss out on important dungeons and fast travel points, we've listed everything we've found in Gravesite Plain so far, including where to find its map fragment, every dungeon, boss and Site of Grace.
If you're not sure where to start in Shadow of the Erdtree, we're here to guide you through your first steps in the Gravesite Plain.
On this page:
- How to get to Gravesite Plain
- Gravesite Plain Map
- Gravesite Plain Map Fragment
- Gravesite Plain Dungeons
- Gravesite Plain Sites of Grace
- Gravesite Plain Bosses
How to get to Gravesite Plain
Normal route: To get to Gravesite Plain and start Shadow of the Erdtree, you'll need to beat both Starscourge Radahn and Mohg, Lord of Blood in Elden Ring's base game. Then, fast travel to the Site of Grace 'Cocoon of the Empyrean' in Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum, and interact with the bloodstained arm poking out of the cocoon. You'll then be transported to the Shadow Realm, at the start of the Gravesite Plain.
Gravesite Plain Map
Here's a complete map of Gravesite Plain. It sits on the western side of the Shadow Realm, in between the Cerulean Coast on the Southern Shore, and Scadu Atlas to the north-west.
Gravesite Plain Map Fragment
There is one Map Fragment in Gravesite Plain. It's located just south of the Scorched Ruins, and you should run into it by simply heading north from your starting location. See below for its exact map location, and what it looks like:
Gravesite Plain Dungeons
There are 8 dungeons in Gravesite Plain that we've found so far:
- Belurat Gaol
- Belurat, Tower Settlement
- Castle Ensis
- Dragon's Pit
- Fog Rift Catacombs
- Rivermouth Cave
- Ruined Forge Lava Intake
- Western Nameless Mausoleum
Gravesite Plain Sites of Grace
There are 23 Sites of Grace in Gravesite Plain that we've found so far (including those found in Belurat, Tower Settlement):
- Gravesite Plain
- Scorched Ruins
- Three-Path Cross
- Greatbridge, North
- Main Gate Cross
- Castle Front
- Pillar Path Cross
- Pillar Pay Waypoint
- Ellac River Cave
- Ellac River Downstream
- Fog Rift Catacombs
- Belurat Gaol
- Ruined Forge Lava Intake
- Rivermouth Cave
- Dragon's Pit
- Dragon's Pit Terminus
- Castle Ensis Checkpoint
- Castle-Lord's Chamber
- Ensis Moongazing Grounds
- Belurat, Tower Settlement
- Small Private Altar
- Stagefront
- Theatre of the Divine Beast
Gravesite Plain Bosses
There are 11 Bosses in Gravesite Plain that we've found so far:
- Furnace Golem
- Blackgaol Knight
- Ghostflame Dragon
- Logur, the Beast Claw
- Demi-Human Swordsmaster Onze
- Ancient Dragon-Man
- Chief Bloodfiend
- Fire Knight Queelign
- Moonrithyll, Carian Knight
- Divine Beast Dancing Lion
- Rellana, Twin Moon Knight
