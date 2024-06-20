Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Gravesite Plain: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

Gravesite Plain is one of the main regions in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and the first area you'll come across when you start Shadow of the Erdtree.

It's a huge area, with several subregions that branch off from its large, central field full of ghostly gravestones, and lots of fearsome bosses waiting to test your combat skills. To make sure you don't miss out on important dungeons and fast travel points, we've listed everything we've found in Gravesite Plain so far, including where to find its map fragment, every dungeon, boss and Site of Grace.

If you're not sure where to start in Shadow of the Erdtree, we're here to guide you through your first steps in the Gravesite Plain.

How to get to Gravesite Plain

Normal route: To get to Gravesite Plain and start Shadow of the Erdtree, you'll need to beat both Starscourge Radahn and Mohg, Lord of Blood in Elden Ring's base game. Then, fast travel to the Site of Grace 'Cocoon of the Empyrean' in Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum, and interact with the bloodstained arm poking out of the cocoon. You'll then be transported to the Shadow Realm, at the start of the Gravesite Plain.

Gravesite Plain Map

Here's a complete map of Gravesite Plain. It sits on the western side of the Shadow Realm, in between the Cerulean Coast on the Southern Shore, and Scadu Atlas to the north-west.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Gravesite Plain Map Fragment

There is one Map Fragment in Gravesite Plain. It's located just south of the Scorched Ruins, and you should run into it by simply heading north from your starting location. See below for its exact map location, and what it looks like:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Gravesite Plain Dungeons

There are 8 dungeons in Gravesite Plain that we've found so far:

Gravesite Plain Sites of Grace

There are 23 Sites of Grace in Gravesite Plain that we've found so far (including those found in Belurat, Tower Settlement):

Gravesite Plain

Scorched Ruins

Three-Path Cross

Greatbridge, North

Main Gate Cross

Castle Front

Pillar Path Cross

Pillar Pay Waypoint

Ellac River Cave

Ellac River Downstream

Fog Rift Catacombs

Belurat Gaol

Ruined Forge Lava Intake

Rivermouth Cave

Dragon's Pit

Dragon's Pit Terminus

Castle Ensis Checkpoint

Castle-Lord's Chamber

Ensis Moongazing Grounds

Belurat, Tower Settlement

Small Private Altar

Stagefront

Theatre of the Divine Beast

Gravesite Plain Bosses

There are 11 Bosses in Gravesite Plain that we've found so far:

