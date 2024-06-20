Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Southern Shore: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

The Southern Shore is a huge region in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and extends across the entire lower half of the Shadow Realm's map. It encompasses four large sub-regions, including the Cerulean Coast, Stone Coffin Fissure, Charo's Hidden Grave and Jagged Peak.

To make sure you don't miss out on important dungeons and bosses, we've listed everything we've found in the Southern Shore so far, including where to find its map fragment, every dungeon, boss and Site of Grace.

If you're not sure where to start in this huge area in Shadow of the Erdtree, we're here to guide you through your first steps along the Southern Shore.

How to get to the Southern Shore

Normal route: The easiest way to get to the Southern Shore is via the Cerulean Coast. You can reach this sub-region from Gravesite Plain by travelling east from the Site of Grace 'Castle Front'. You'll need to wind your way down the valley, through the poison bogs and down to the Ellac river bed, using Torrent to navigate the rocky waterfalls as you keep heading south. Eventually, you'll come to the entrance of the Cerulean Coast.

Hidden route: To reach the other parts of the Southern Shore, you'll need to pass through Dragon's Pit in Gravesite Plain. If you beat Ancient Dragon-Man at the end of this dungeon, you'll reach the Site of Grace 'Dragon's Pit Terminus'. From here, you can get to both Jagged Peak and Charo's Hidden Grave depending on which way you go after fighting the first Jagged Peak Drake boss.

Southern Shore Map

The Southern Shore is a large region in Shadow of the Erdtree, spanning the whole of the bottom half of the map. It's best viewed in two sections. Here is the western side of the map, covering Cerulean Coast, Stone Coffin Fissure and Charo's Hidden Grave:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Here is the eastern side, covering Jagged Peak:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Southern Shore Map Fragment

The good news is, despite its large size, there is only one Map Fragment for the Southern Shore, and you can find it in the Cerulean Coast. Simply ride south from the Site of Grace 'Cerulean Coast' and you'll see the stele on the slope up towards the southern peninsula:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Southern Shore Sub-regions

There are 4 sub-regions in the Southern Shore that we've found so far:

Cerulean Coast

Stone Coffin Fissure

Charo's Hidden Grave

Jagged Peak

Southern Shore Dungeons

There are 2 Dungeons in Southern Shore that we've found so far:

Lamenter's Gaol

Stone Coffin Fissure

Southern Shore Sites of Grace

There are 15 Sites of Grace in Southern Shore that we've found so far:

Cerulean Coast

Cerulean Coast West

Cerulean Coast Cross

The Fissure

Finger Ruins of Rhia

Charo's Hidden Grave

Lamenter's Gaol

Stone Coffin Fissure

Fissure Cross

Fissure Waypoint

Fissure Depths

Grand Altar of Dragon Communion

Foot of the Jagged Peak

Jagged Peak Mountainside

Jagged Peak Summit

Southern Shore Bosses

There are 10 Bosses in the Southern Shore that we've found so far:

Furnace Golem (Cerulean Coast)

Furnace Golem (Charo's Hidden Grave)

Ghostflame Dragon

Demi-Human Queen Marigga

Putrescent Knight

Death Rite Bird

Jagged Peak Drake

Jagged Peak Drake x2

Ancient Dragon Senessax

Bayle the Dread

