How to get to the Finger Ruins of Rhia in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Finger Ruins of Rhia is a strange and mysterious sub-location within the Southern Shore region of Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. There are several important items to be found there, including a new Talisman, Cookbook and one of the rare stone coffins where you can duplicate the game's boss Remembrances.

To help you get there to claim these important treasure, we're here to help. Below, we'll tell you the exact route you need to take in order to get to the Finger Ruins of Rhia, as well as where you need to go to find its most important items.

On this page:

How to get to the Finger Ruins of Rhia

To begin your journey to the Finger Ruins of Rhia, you first need to get to the Cerulean Coast. If you haven't visited this region yet, here are the basic steps you need to follow to reach this part of the Southern Shore:

Fast travel to the Site of Grace ' Castle Front ' in Gravesite Plain.

' in Gravesite Plain. Head east down the valley, past the warring trolls and monsters to your right.

Follow the cliff face round to the left, through the poison bog area, and turn left again before the large Miranda Sprout.

Follow the route down and go through a cave being guarded by another Miranda Sprout.

Here, you'll find a Revered Spirit Ash and the Site of Grace ' Ellac River Cave '.

'. Continue through the cave and head left down the waterfall route. You'll need Torrent to help you with some of the large jumps here.

Keep heading south down the waterfall until you reach the Site of Grace ' Ellac River Downstream '.

'. Continue through the ravine, following the river, and staying out of sight of the large Furnace Golem patrolling the area.

At the end of the river (before it turns into another huge waterfall), you'll see a route up to the south-west. This is the entrance to the Cerulean Coast.

From the Site of Grace 'Cerulean Coast', head south across the field. It might look empty, but we got caught out by a Ghostflame Dragon in this area, who swooped down from the sky and clocked us in the back of the head. You can stay and fight it to claim a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone if you fancy it, but you can also just keep running/riding south and escape if you want to get to the Finger Ruins of Rhia as fast as possible.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Keep heading south, past the Southern Shore Map Fragment stele, and then south-east up towards the Miquella's Cross location at the Site of Grace 'Cerulean Coast Cross'.

Just before you reach the Miquella's Cross, turn left up towards four large gravestones on the cliff. You'll now be heading in a northernly direction, and just before the large stone coffin jutting out of the landscape, you'll want to hang right and start dropping down the slope in front of you.

Before you get to the large coffin ship (pictured left), you'll want to turn right and head down the slope (pictured right). | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Keep heading down and you'll eventually come to a sandy beach area with large hand enemies that look like spiders. You can stay and fight them if you wish, but you can also just carry on down the shoreline.

Keep riding along the shore, watching out for the spider hands along the way. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Follow the shore all the way east (and watch out for the spider hands lying in wait beneath the sand that will crunch you in their grasp if you ride over their shark mouth-like nails poking through the sand). You'll eventually reach an area with another large stone coffin ship that's been sunk into the ground. Turn left here and ride up it.

Head up to the top of this large coffin ship and the Finger Ruins of Rhia are on the other side. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Finger Ruins of Rhia are just beyond it at the top of the coffin ship. Activate the Site of Grace 'Finger Ruins of Rhia' and you're ready to start exploring it.

Where to find the Crimson Seed Talisman +1

The main item you can get from exploring the Finger Ruins of Rhia is the Crimson Seed Talisman +1. This "greatly boosts HP restoration from your Flask of Crimson Tears", and can be found in the central part of the ruins here (right where the map icon is):

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

All you need to do to receive it is "Sound the Hanging Bell" in the centre of the ruins by walking up to it and interacting with it. And just in case you're unsure what you're looking for, here's the hanging bell you're after:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Where to find the Finger Bearer's Cookbook (1)

On the west side of the ruins, you'll find a separate passageway leading up a slope. Follow this passage all the way round the cliff and you'll eventually come to a small shack called the Finger Weaver's Hovel.

Inside here you can find yet another type of Cookbook: the Finger Weaver's Cookbook (1), which lets you craft Glinting Nails. Here is its precise location on the map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

That's all there is to find in this section of the Finger Ruins of Rhia, so feel free to head back down to the main ruins once you're done here.

Where to find the Remembrance duplication coffin

The last main thing to be aware of in the Finger Ruins of Rhia is that it's one of the few locations where you can duplicate boss Remembrances. There are just three Remembrance duplication locations in Shadow of the Erdtree, and each one only lets you duplicate a remembrance once, so it's important to pick wisely!

Here is the duplication coffin's precise location on the map screen:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

It's located back near the entrance to the Finger Ruins of Rhia, up on a raised cliff in the south-east corner. The stone coffin is right at the end of this small cliff section.

That's it for the Finger Ruins of Rhia. You can now continue your journey through the Southern Shore of Shadow of the Erdtree.

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Erdtree bosses, and all the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.