All Miquella's Cross locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Miquella's Cross sites are the locations where Miquella abandoned either his flesh or another part of his being to bind himself to the Golden Order before the events of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Finding Miquella's Crosses in Shadow of the Erdtree will help you track down the demigod, encounter fellow travellers and possibly even useful crafting materials or a Scadutree Fragment.

Our in-progress Miquella's Cross locations list for Shadow of the Erdtree will help you find these useful areas during your adventure across the Shadow Realm.

Miquella's Cross locations in Gravesite Plain

Below lie all of the Miquella's Crosses we've found in the Gravesite Plain region of Shadow of the Erdtree:

Three-Path Cross

The Miquella's Cross at the Site of Grace 'Three-Path Cross' is likely the first one you'll come across in Shadow of the Erdtree, as it lies on the main road northwest of the Scorched Ruins. This is also where you'll meet Freyja and Hornsent. If you speak to Hornsent here, he'll give you a tattered map with the first three Miquella's Cross locations on it.

Main Gate Cross

Another Miquella's Cross sits close to the Site of Grace 'Main Gate Cross' in front of the entrance to the Belurat, Tower Settlement. You'll also find Ansbach and Moore at this location, the latter of whom is one of Shadow of the Erdtree's rare Merchants.

Belurat, Tower Settlement

To find this Miquella's Cross, you need to climb over the rubble near the entrance to the tower with some very large scorpions inside it. It's on the northwestern side of the Belurat Tower Settlement dungeon, and once you go through this hidden doorway, you'll find the Miquella's Cross in a small room inside.

Pillar Path Cross

You can find a Miquella's Cross near the Site of Grace 'Pillar Path Cross', which is off the road near a cliff south-east of Castle Ensis. This is also where you'll find Thiollier, one of the merchants in the Shadow Realm.

Castle Ensis Checkpoint

A Miquella's Cross can be found near the 'Castle Enis Checkpoint' Site of Grace, and you'll come across this naturally as you make your way through the dungeon.

Miquella's Cross locations in Scadu Altus

Here are all of the Miquella's Cross locations we've found in the Scadu Altus region of Shadow of the Erdtree:

Highroad Cross

This Miquella's Cross sits near the 'Highroad Cross' Site of Grace, and you'll see it immediately as you leave Castle Ensis after defeating Rellana, Twin Moon Knight.

Moorth Ruins Cross

Just a short distance east of Highroad Cross, you'll find another Miquella's Cross near the 'Moorth Ruins Cross' Site of Grace.

Scaduview Cross

You'll find a Miquella's Cross when enjoying the sights near the 'Scaduview Cross' Site of Grace. To get here, you'll need to head south from Moorth Ruins towards the Fort of Reprimand. Before going through the tunnel that leads to the fort, however, you'll need to go round the eastern corner of the cliff and unlock one of the Sealed Spiritsprings nearby. Once this has been unsealed, you'll need to use Torrent to jump high up onto this otherwise inaccessible clifftop, and the Cross will be in full view as you reach the summit.

Shadow Keep, Storehouse Fourth Floor

There's a Miquella's Cross on the fouth floor of the Storehouse in Shadow Keep. This is quite tricky to get to, as you'll need to approach it from the Site of Grace 'Seventh Floor' first, using one of the passages that leads outside to descend to the correct entrance on the fourth floor. Even worse, you can't reach the seventh floor simply by approaching it from the first floor. Instead, you'll need to access the Shadow Keep from its Church District entrance, which lies to the east, near the Cathedral of Manus Metyr.

Miquella's Cross locations in Cerulean Coast

Below are all of the Miquella's Crosses we've found in the Cerulean Coast of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree:

Cerulean Coast Cross

You'll need to travel south from the Site of Grace 'Cerulean Coast' to find this Miquella's Cross, which lies just past the stele for the Southern Shore's Map Fragment.

Miquella's Cross locations in Stone Coffin Fissure

Here lie all of the Miquella's Cross locations we've found so far in the Stone Coffin Fissure of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree:

Fissure Cross

This Miquella's Cross might look like it's located in the middle of the sea, but it's actually hidden within the underground area of Stone Coffin Fissure (which itself can only be accessed by descending the large fissure in the southern peninsula of the Cerulean Coast. You'll come across it as a natural part of the dungeon.

