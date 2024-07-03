How to complete Thiollier's questline in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Thiollier is one of the new NPCs you can meet in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and for an early portion of the game, he acts as one of the expansion's few merchants. But this sad poison master has a deeper tale to tell that runs alongside the main storyline, so we've put together this guide to help you keep track of every step you need to take to complete Thiollier's questline.

In this guide, we'll tell you where you can find him at different locations throughout the game, and what you need to do to progress Thiollier's sidequest. So read on below for our complete Thiollier questline walkthrough.

Thiollier's questline overview

Thiollier's questline is one of the more involved sidequests in Elden Ring's DLC, so here's a quick step-by-step overview of what you need to do to complete his story:

Meet Thiollier for the first time at the 'Pillar Path Cross' Site of Grace. After Miquella's Great Rune has broken, speak to Thiollier again at Pillar Path Cross. Speak to Moore at the 'Main Gate Cross' Site of Grace and receive the Black Syrup item. Give the Black Syrup to Thiollier, and speak to him until he gives you Thiollier's Concoction in return and says he'll be moving to the Southern Shore to find St Trina. Travel to the Cerulean Coast and find the entrance to the Stone Coffin Fissure dungeon. Make your way to the end of Stone Coffin Fissure and defeat the Putrescent Knight. Speak to Thiollier in the Garden of Deep Purple, next to St Trina. Imbibe nectar four times from St Trina, then speak to Thiollier again to 'Pass on St Trina's words to him'. When he refuses, select 'Try to pass on St Trina's words again', and either rest at the Site of Grace or imbibe nectar one more time from St Trina. Defeat Thiollier in battle when he invades your world to fight you. Speak to Thiollier once more and 'Pass on St Trina's words' to him now he's ready to listen, and exhaust his dialogue. Continue through the game until you reach Enir-Ilim and the fight with Leda. Summon Thiollier to help you. Summon Thiollier in the final boss battle. After you've completed the final boss, rest at the Site of Grace and interact with Thioller's body to receive your reward items.

That's how to complete Thiollier's questline in brief, but read on below for a more detailed walkthrough on how to complete these individual steps.

First meeting - Pillar Path Cross

Your first meeting with Thiollier next to the Site of Grace 'Pillar Path Cross' in Gravesite Plain, which also doubles up as one of the DLC's Miquella's Cross locations. You can find him by riding south-east from the Site of Grace 'Castle Front' in front of Castle Ensis and following the path through the woods until you get to the cliffs. Here is Thiollier's exact location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Early on in the game, Thiollier simply acts as a merchant who specialises in poison-based items. He's also the only place you can buy the Deadly Poison Perfume Bottles weapon in the game (for 6000 runes), so make sure you grab it as early as possible before it's too late, as Thiollier will eventually move on from this spot and you won't be able to buy it from him after he leaves.

For now, though, you can talk to him twice here to learn more about him. By his own admission, he's "not much good at anything", and is "weak as a kitten and thick as two planks". The only thing he's proficient in, it seems, is poison, as evidenced by his large array of poison-based items for sale.

Once his dialogue is exhausted, feel free to move on and explore the rest of Gravesite Plain, and eventually Scadu Altus.

Second meeting - After Miquella's Great Rune breaks

When you receive the message that "Somewhere, a great rune has broken" (either by approaching the Shadow Keep or entering Rauh Base for the first time), you can return to Thiollier at his original location at Pillar Path Cross to advance the next stage of his questline.

With the charm binding him and the other NPCs together now broken, Thiollier will admit to feeling "rather lost" and "haunted by memories of St Trina", who is the saint of sleep. He says he "would sacrifice everything, just to gaze on her, one last time".

He will still function as a merchant at this point, but this is one of the last times you'll be able to buy anything from him, so make sure you get what you need from him as soon as possible.

Once you've spoken to Thiollier and he's revealed his wish to see St Trina, this is where his questline intersects with Moore's questline - another merchant who's located at the 'Main Gate Cross' Site of Grace with Ansbach.

Talk to Moore there until he gives you the Black Syrup to take to Thiollier.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Return to Thiollier and speak to him again. When you get the option to 'Give Black Syrup', select it and wait until Thiollier's finished talking. Then select 'Ask about Black Syrup', and Thiollier will offer to "mix up something special" for you as a reward for bringing him this gift from Moore.

Finally, select 'I'm weary of life' when you have the option, and Thiollier will give you Thiollier's Concoction, a potion that will kill you instantly, but will "coax even the oldest dragons to sleep", he tells you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

After this, rest at the Site of Grace nearby. Speak to Thiollier again and he will reveal that he will be heading south. Moore once told him about "deep-purple water lilies blooming on the southern shore", and Thiollier believes this location "must be where St Trina was left to wither away", so he wants to go and see it for himself.

WARNING: THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE TO BUY ANYTHING FROM THIOLLIER, AS HE WILL DISAPPEAR FROM THIS SPOT ONCE YOU LEAVE THIS LOCATION.

Thiollier won't have anything more to say to you after this, so make sure you get everything you need from him now, as he won't be able to sell you anything from this point forward.

Third meeting - Stone Coffin Fissure

To see Thiollier again, you'll need to follow him to the Southern Shore, first by travelling to the Cerulean Coast from Gravesite Plain, and then to Stone Coffin Fissure, which is an underground dungeon accessed from Cerulean Coast's most southern peninsula. Here's the exact location of the entrance to Stone Coffin Fissure on the map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

To get there, you'll need to ride south from the Site of Grace 'Cerulean Coast'. Go past the Southern Shore map fragment stele, then veer right and continue up the hill. You'll go past a group of blue ghost worms, but watch out for the ogre further on, as he'll begin throwing large pots at you as you approach.

Ride past him and continue up and over the large stone coffin ship ahead of you. On the other side, you'll reach the end of the cliff and see a large hole in the ground at the very edge. This is The Fissure, and you'll need to drop down its rocky ledges very carefully until you reach the bottom. Use your lantern to help guide the way, as it gets increasingly dark and hard to see where to drop next the further you go down.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You'll emerge into Stone Coffin Fissure, an ethereal and striking location where dozens of enormous stone coffins jut out of the rock into the air. You'll need to make your way through to the very end of Stone Coffin Fissure to continue Thiollier's questline, using the coffins as makeshift platforms to travel deeper and deeper into the dungeon.

There's only one path through the Stone Coffin Fissure, and it's a relatively straightforward place to navigate. Lots of enemies have the ability to induce sleep on you, though, so you'll want to make sure you have plenty of healing items to keep yourself awake as you fight the monsters within.

When you get to the end of Stone Coffin Fissure, you'll come across this strange sight by the Site of Grace 'Fissure Depths':

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

It will appear you've come to a dead-end at this point, and that your only reward are these strange rows of sleeping animals. However, if you leave these eerily arranged creatures behind and ascend the steps of the final stone coffin in front of you, you'll find a ghost kneeling on the edge who says:

"O please, grant me the courage... To fly to your feet, my dearest... St Trina..."

Yep, to continue Thiollier's questline, you'll need to throw yourself off the edge of the giant bull head into the purple depths below. Don't worry, though, as you won't take any fall damage when you land.

Take a deep breath, and enjoy your cinematic fall to the very bottom of the fissure. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You will, however, have to beat the Putrescent Knight before you can continue Thiollier's questline (who also happens to be one of Shadow of the Erdtree's Remembrance bosses). If you've followed Thiollier's questline to this point, though, you'll be able to summon Thiollier as a cooperator in this fight, alongside a Spirit Ash summon to help you out.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Once you've defeated the Putrescent Knight, activate the Site of Grace 'Garden of Deep Purple' and continue through to the small chamber off to the right. You'll find Thiollier lying on the ground by his beloved St Trina, though he seems in quite a bad way.

He'll beg St Trina to hear her voice as he drifts off to sleep from drinking her poison, and he's confident that he'll hear it soon when you speak to him. He asks you to leave him alone as he "won't be long".

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Speak to him again and he'll warn you that "You mustn't follow my example", as St Trina's poison will kill you as well if you drink it. "It must be me, and only me," he says.

His dialogue will be exhausted at this point, but the only way to progress Thiollier's questline is to disobey him and "imbibe nectar" from St Trina.

You'll need to imbibe nectar four times to continue Thiollier's questline, which, yes, does mean you'll have to kill yourself four times to proceed, but don't worry - nothing bad will happen, and you'll just respawn back at the 'Garden of Deep Purple' Site of Grace each time you die.

Once you've imbibed nectar four times, you'll hear St Trina whisper to you: "Make Miquella stop... Don't turn the poor thing into a god..."

When you return to the land of the living, speak to Thiollier again and you'll now have the option to 'Pass on St Trina's words' to him. As you can imagine, he's not best pleased that you got to hear St Trina's voice and not him, and he'll get angry with you and refuse to hear any more from you.

If you want to hear the full extent of what St Trina has to say, you can imbibe nectar a fifth and sixth time before you exhaust her dialogue. Alternatively, you can just talk to Thiollier once more, where you'll see the option to 'Try to pass on St Trina's words again'.

Select this, and he'll say: "Please, enough. I cannot believe your cheek. And I will stand for it no longer!" After this, he will simply repeat "I will never forgive you" if you try talking to him again.

Next, either rest at the Site of Grace or imbibe nectar from St Trina again. When you respawn, Thiollier will invade your world and fight you. You'll need to defeat him in battle to progress his questline to its final stage.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Thiollier shouldn't pose too much of a problem in combat. He's quite weak, but his poison-laced Perfume Bottle weapon can quickly build up your poison meter if you're not careful, so make sure to avoid the green poison clouds he creates to keep the effect at bay.

On defeat, he'll drop the St Trina's Smile talisman, which "raises attack power when sleeper is triggered in the vicinity".

Don't fret, though. This isn't the end for Thiollier, as you'll find him back where he was next to St Trina. Speak to him again and he'll ask you, finally, to tell him what St Trina said to you. Select 'Pass on St Trina's words' one last time and he'll express his disbelief once again. However, in his weakened state, he'll begin to ponder the truth of St Trina's words.

At this point, there's nothing more you can do or say to Thiollier. He'll simply groan in pain if you try and talk to him again, so feel free to leave Stone Coffin Fissure for now while he recovers.

Fourth meeting - Final encounter

Your final encounter with Thiollier will be in Enir-Ilim, where you'll be able to summon him for help during two important battles. The first will be during the fight with Leda and Dryleaf Dane (and possibly other NPCs depending on various choices you made in their respective questlines).

The second fight will be the final boss fight itself. Once you've beaten the final boss, rest at the Site of Grace 'Gate of Divinity', and you'll find Thiollier's body very nearby.

Interact with his corpse to collect your final rewards for completing Thiollier's questline:

Thiollier's Hidden Needle

Thiollier's Mask

Thiollier's Garb

Thiollier's Gloves

Thiollier's Trousers

Congratulations on finishing Thiollier's questline (and also for completing Shadow of the Erdtree in the process)! This was a long questline to pursue, but now you can explore the rest of the Shadow Realm and The Lands Between with all of your new treasures in tow.

Congratulations on finishing Thiollier's questline (and also for completing Shadow of the Erdtree in the process)! This was a long questline to pursue, but now you can explore the rest of the Shadow Realm and The Lands Between with all of your new treasures in tow.