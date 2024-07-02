How to complete Dryleaf Dane's questline in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Dryleaf Dane is one of the new NPCs you'll meet in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. He's very much the strong, silent type compared to some of the other NPCs roaming the Shadow Realm, but Dryleaf Dane holds some important secrets if you pursue his questline and get him to open up.

In this guide, we'll explain how to complete Dryleaf Dane's questline, including how to talk to him to start it in the first place.

First meeting with Dryleaf Dane - Moorth Ruins

While you can summon Dryleaf Dane to help out during the boss fight with Rellana, Twin Moon Knight in Castle Ensis, your first proper meeting with him is in Moorth Ruins in Scadu Altus.

Moorth Ruins is located just a little way east of the Site of Grace 'Highroad Cross', and you'll find its precise location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Before you head there, though, make sure to pick up the Monk's Missive note at the 'Highroad Cross' Site of Grace, as well as the May the Best Win gesture. The note contains an important clue about Dryleaf Dane's location and what you need to do when you get there, as it says:

"Seek me to the east if you wish to pursue the way of the warrior. When you find me, you will challenge me to a bout. There is no need for words."

It's the line "There is no need for words" that's very important here, because if you attempt to speak to Dryleaf Dane at Moorth Ruins, he'll merely grunt and say nothing at all.

What you need to do is use the May the Best Win gesture in front of Dryleaf Dane.

Performing the May the Best Win gesture is the key to starting Dryleaf Dane's questline. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Doing this will transport you to another dimension, where you'll need to fight and defeat Dryleaf Dane in combat.

How to beat Dryleaf Dane

Dryleaf Dane uses Hand-to-Hand martial arts, and his fierce punches and kicks will rapidly deplete your stamina if you try and block them. As such, it's better to meet his aggression face on, going on the offensive and dodge-rolling to avoid his attacks.

He's quite easily countered, though, and his defences aren't too high either, so he shouldn't pose too much trouble to take down. Heal during the moments he's charging up his attacks (while making sure you're a clear distance away), and above all else, keep an eye on your stamina and make sure he doesn't break your poise, as he'll deliver a devastating gut punch and face slam that can take a huge amount of health off you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

On defeat, you'll be transported back to the Moorth Ruins Cross, and you'll find a message and a set of items next to the Miquella's Cross.

Pick up the item and you'll receive Dane's Hat and the Dryleaf Arts Hand-to-Hand weapon, which will let you use Dane's martial arts in combat. The message, meanwhile, says: "Grow not complacent. Continue to temper your strength". Dane will have also disappeared from Moorth Ruins, ending this particular section of his questline.

Second meeting with Dryleaf Dane - Final Encounter

You won't meet Dryleaf Dane again until the very end of the game now, and your final encounter with him will be in Enir-Ilim. You'll have to fight him again, this time alongside Needle Knight Leda (and possibly other NPCs depending on how various decisions affected their respective questlines).

After the fight, you'll find Dryleaf Dane's body in the battle arena, and interacting with it will give you the following additional rewards:

Dryleaf Robe

Dryleaf Arm Wraps

Dryleaf Cuissardes

Dryleaf Footwork

This concludes Dryleaf Dane's questline, and your next destination will likely be the game's final boss, Promised Consort Radahn. Good luck!

