All Revered Spirit Ash locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Revered Spirit Ash increases both the offensive and defensive powers of your Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

This means finding Revered Spirit Ashes is very important if you regularly rely on Spirit Ashes during battle. Keep in mind that, just like in the base game, you can't see a Spirit Ashes' stats in Shadow of the Erdtree, so this improvement will only make itself known in battle.

Revered Spirit Ash is one of two new stat-boosting blessings to be added in Shadow of the Erdtree, with the other being Scadutree Fragments, which your Tarnished's stats instead. Similar to Scadutree Fragments, you'll need to visit a Site of Grace and select the 'Shadow Realm Blessing' option to apply Revered Spirit Ash, with the number required to receive a blessing increasing the more you collect.

Take a look below at our in-progress Revered Spirit Ash locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, so you can start improving your Spirit Ashes.

Revered Spirit Ash locations in Gravesite Plain

Here are the Revered Spirit Ash locations we've found so far in the Gravesite Plain area of Shadow of the Erdtree:

East of Scorched Ruins

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

This Revered Spirit Ash can be found on the cliff edge to the east of the Scorched Ruins. It will be held in the hands of a corpse sitting on a stone platform.

Abandoned Ailing Village

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You can find this Revered Spirit Ash on the lower cliff segment of the eastern side of the Abandoned Ailing Village.

Belurat Tower Settlement Main Gate approach (x2)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Two Revered Spirit Ashes can be found on a statue as you approach Belurat, Tower Settlement in a room filled with scorpions.

Belurat Tower Settlement (Upper Town, pot shade)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If you defeat the shade holding the pot above its head in Belurat, Tower Settlement before it vanishes into thin air, you'll be rewarded with another Revered Spirit Ash.

Belurat Tower Settlement (Upper Town)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Another Revered Spirit Ash can be found in Belurat on a statue by a large tree just before you reach the final Site of Grace before you fight the main boss.

Belurat Tower Settlement, after beating Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

A Revered Spirit Ash can be found on a statue after you beat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss.

Ellac River Cave

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

On the way to the Cerulean Coast, you'll come across a small cave with a statue just round the corner from the Site of Grace 'Ellac River Cave'. A Revered Spirit Ash sits at the foot of the statue.

Revered Spirit Ash locations in Scadu Altus

Below you'll find the Revered Spirit Ash locations we've found so far in the Scadu Altus region of Shadow of the Erdtree:

Between Moorth Ruins and Bonny Village

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You can find this Revered Spirit Ash down a hole between the Moorth Ruins and Bonny Village.

East of Moorth Ruins

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

This Revered Spirit Ash sits next to a statue on the cliff face to the east of the Moorth Ruins.

Shadow Keep Storehouse

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

A Revered Spirit Ash can be found on the back of one of the suspended animal taxidermies within the Shadow Keep's Storehouse tower.

More to come...

