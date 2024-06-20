Skip to main content

All Revered Spirit Ash locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Our in-progress Revered Spirit Ash locations list.

One of the locations where you can obtain a Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Additional contributions by Katharine Castle
Published on

Revered Spirit Ash increases both the offensive and defensive powers of your Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

This means finding Revered Spirit Ashes is very important if you regularly rely on Spirit Ashes during battle. Keep in mind that, just like in the base game, you can't see a Spirit Ashes' stats in Shadow of the Erdtree, so this improvement will only make itself known in battle.

Revered Spirit Ash is one of two new stat-boosting blessings to be added in Shadow of the Erdtree, with the other being Scadutree Fragments, which your Tarnished's stats instead. Similar to Scadutree Fragments, you'll need to visit a Site of Grace and select the 'Shadow Realm Blessing' option to apply Revered Spirit Ash, with the number required to receive a blessing increasing the more you collect.

Take a look below at our in-progress Revered Spirit Ash locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, so you can start improving your Spirit Ashes.

On this page:

Revered Spirit Ash locations in Gravesite Plain

Here are the Revered Spirit Ash locations we've found so far in the Gravesite Plain area of Shadow of the Erdtree:

East of Scorched Ruins

Obtaining the east of Scorched Ruins Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
A screenshot of the east of Scorched Ruins Revered Spirit Ashes location on the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree map.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

This Revered Spirit Ash can be found on the cliff edge to the east of the Scorched Ruins. It will be held in the hands of a corpse sitting on a stone platform.

Abandoned Ailing Village

Obtaining the Abandoned Ailing Village Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
A screenshot of the Abandoned Ailing Village Revered Spirit Ashes location on the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree map.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You can find this Revered Spirit Ash on the lower cliff segment of the eastern side of the Abandoned Ailing Village.

Belurat Tower Settlement Main Gate approach (x2)

Obtaining the first Belurat Tower Settlement Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
A screenshot of the first Belurat Tower Settlement Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Two Revered Spirit Ashes can be found on a statue as you approach Belurat, Tower Settlement in a room filled with scorpions.

Belurat Tower Settlement (Upper Town, pot shade)

A warrior approaches a ghost creature holding a pot above their heads in Belurat, Tower Settlement in Shadow of the Erdtree
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If you defeat the shade holding the pot above its head in Belurat, Tower Settlement before it vanishes into thin air, you'll be rewarded with another Revered Spirit Ash.

Belurat Tower Settlement (Upper Town)

Obtaining the Stronghold Site of Grace Revered Spirit Ashes in the Belurat Tower Settlement of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
A screenshot of the Stronghold Site of Grace Revered Spirit Ashes location in the Belurat Tower Settlement on the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree map.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Another Revered Spirit Ash can be found in Belurat on a statue by a large tree just before you reach the final Site of Grace before you fight the main boss.

Belurat Tower Settlement, after beating Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Obtaining the Revered Spirit Ashes after defeating the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
A screenshot of the Revered Spirit Ashes location for after you've defeated the Divine Beast Dancing Lion in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

A Revered Spirit Ash can be found on a statue after you beat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss.

Ellac River Cave

Obtaining the Ellac River Cave Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
A screenshot of the Ellac River Cave Revered Spirit Ashes location on the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree map.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

On the way to the Cerulean Coast, you'll come across a small cave with a statue just round the corner from the Site of Grace 'Ellac River Cave'. A Revered Spirit Ash sits at the foot of the statue.

Revered Spirit Ash locations in Scadu Altus

Below you'll find the Revered Spirit Ash locations we've found so far in the Scadu Altus region of Shadow of the Erdtree:

Between Moorth Ruins and Bonny Village

Obtaining the between Moorth Ruins and Bonny Village Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
A screenshot of the between Moorth Ruins and Bonny Village Revered Spirit Ashes location on the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree map.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You can find this Revered Spirit Ash down a hole between the Moorth Ruins and Bonny Village.

East of Moorth Ruins

Obtaining the east of Moorth Ruins Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
A screenshot of the east of Moorth Ruins Revered Spirit Ashes location on the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree map.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

This Revered Spirit Ash sits next to a statue on the cliff face to the east of the Moorth Ruins.

Shadow Keep Storehouse

Obtaining the Shadow Keep, Storehouse Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

A Revered Spirit Ash can be found on the back of one of the suspended animal taxidermies within the Shadow Keep's Storehouse tower.

More to come...

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.

