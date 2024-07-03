Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Ancient Ruins of Rauh: All Dungeons, Bosses and more

The Ancient Ruins of Rauh is one of the main regions in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and is considered the third main area of the expansion if you're following the main storyline.

You'll likely reach it from the Shadow Keep in Scadu Altus, but you can also get to it from the central region of Scadu Altus, and via the Scadu Altus teleporter. Each entrance takes you to a different part of the Rauh region, however, so to make sure you don't miss anything in this maze-like area, we've listed everything you need to know about the Ancient Ruins of Rauh below, including where to find its map fragment, every dungeon, boss and Site of Grace.

On this page:

How to get to Ancient Ruins of Rauh

Normal route: There are 3 different ways you can enter the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, but the most likely route you'll take is via the Shadow Keep, following its western rampart wall that can be accessed from the first floor of the Specimen Storehouse. This is where the story leads you after defeating Messmer, the Impaler, and you'll need to use this route to beat the boss of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh as well.

Secondary route: To get to Rauh Base and the Temple Town Ruins in the lower section of the region, you'll need to find a hidden cave north of Moorth Ruins by the lake. Follow the passage and the bend of the landscape that takes you beneath the Shadow Keep, and you'll enter Rauh Base, which lets you access the region's two main dungeons, as well as its Map Fragment.

Hidden route: Use the Teleporter to the west of the Site of Grace 'Highroad Cross' in Scadu Altus and you'll be taken to a small, isolated area in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh where you can fight a Divine Bird Warrior and pick up a new talisman.

Ancient Ruins of Rauh Map

The Ancient Ruins of Rauh is relatively small compared to other regions in Shadow of the Erdtree, but here's the area in full below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Ancient Ruins of Rauh Map Fragment

Like the other main regions in Elden Ring's DLC, there is just one Erdtree Map Fragment for the Rauh region, and it can be found in the Rauh Base area below the main ruins:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

To get to it, you'll need to approach it from the central part of Scadu Altus, via the underground cave passage found to the north of Moorth Ruins mentioned above.

Ancient Ruins of Rauh Dungeons

There are 2 Dungeons in Ancient Ruins of Rauh:

Scorpion River Catacombs

Taylew's Ruined Forge

Ancient Ruins of Rauh Sites of Grace

There are 11 Sites of Grace in Ancient Ruins of Rauh:

Ancient Ruins Base

Temple Town Ruins

Ravine North

Scorpion River Catacombs

Taylew's Ruined Forge

Viaduct Minor Tower

Rauh Ancient Ruins, East

Rauh Ancient Ruins, West

Ancient Ruins, Grand Stairway

Church of the Bud, Main Entrance

Church of the Bud

Ancient Ruins of Rauh Bosses

There are 5 Bosses in Ancient Ruins of Rauh, including 1 Remembrance Boss:

Furnace Golem

Death Knight

Rugalea the Great Red Bear

Hornsent

Romina, Saint of the Bud

Next region: Southern Shore.

