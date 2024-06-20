Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Teleporter locations and where they go

The teleporters in Shadow of the Erdtree are handy portals that let you travel around the Shadow Realm to reach locations you wouldn't normally be able to get to otherwise just by exploring the map.

Like some of the teleporters in Elden Ring's base game, they'll need to be activated before you can use them in Shadow of the Erdtree, and to do this you'll need to find Imbued Sword Keys. So far, we've only found one teleporter in Shadow of the Erdtree, but we'll be adding more to this page as and when we find them.

For now, read on below to find out where to find all teleporters in Shadow of the Erdtree we've discovered so far, as well as where they drop you off and what you can find there.

Teleporter location in Scadu Atlus

Location: To the west of the Site of Grace 'Highroad Cross' in Scadu Atlus, on a small hill facing toward the rear of Castle Ensis. You'll need 1x Imbued Sword Key to activate this teleporter.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Destination: A small, isolated area within the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. In this area, you can find the Verdigris Discus Talisman (which raises your defence when you have a high equipment load), and fight the Divine Bird Warrior to obtain their Divine Bird Warrior Armor set.

More to come...

